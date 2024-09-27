Home ownership is no longer a top priority for 91 per cent of young people

SWNS

Half of young people don’t think they will ever get on the property ladder - because it’s so far out of their reach. Which may be why 91 per cent of the 1,000 18 - 30-year-olds polled said home ownership is no longer the top priority. Nearly half (45 per cent) have put their dream on the backburner while they live life to the full. While 63 per cent would prefer to enjoy the money they earn and not put it all into savings or a mortgage. As many as 22 per cent would prioritise advancing in their careers and one in 10 would rather pay off their student loan. It also emerged 73 per cent want to take advantage of travelling and enjoying their life while they can - treating themselves as often as three times a month to things like a meal out or a new item of clothing. A spokesperson for new mobile network, Slice, which commissioned the research and rewards customers with cashback and the chance to have a say in its product features, said: “We understand that it’s hard out there for young people to buy their first home. “We’re equally tired of hearing older generations tell us to cut back on takeaways to be able to afford a deposit. “Times have changed in the last 20 years - becoming a property owner then was far easier and not as overwhelming financially. “It’s no wonder so many have given up and would rather spend their hard-earned money on life experiences.” The research also found 58 per cent don’t think they will ever be able to buy a property by themselves. And 23 per cent feel they don't have a high enough salary to afford a mortgage for anything decent. But 49 per cent are still trying to save for a deposit, regardless - leaving 45 per cent of those who don’t think they will ever be able to buy feeling sad or overwhelmed. That said, 40 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, would cut down on takeaways if it could help them to afford a house deposit in the long run, While 36 per cent would reduce the amount of clothes shopping they do and 33 per cent wouldn’t go out for dinner so much. The spokesperson for Slice, which is giving away a house deposit worth £30,000 to one founding member, added: "It's overwhelming when the things that are important to so many people feel completely out of reach. “And we know, first hand, how hard it is for the next generation to get themselves on the property ladder."

Latest Stories

  • Trump Media Co-Founders Moved Quickly to Cash In Their Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- The former contestants on Donald Trump’s TV show The Apprentice who co-founded his media startup wasted no time offloading millions of shares in the company after restrictions that prevented selling were lifted.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Mira

  • I’m 45, a father of 2 kids and planned for a $725K inheritance — but my father left it to his girlfriend. What now?

    Are you counting on an inheritance that isn't coming?

  • Canada makes it easier for mortgage borrowers to switch lenders

    It is common practice to switch lenders in search of improved interest rates but without changing the amount or repayment schedule - a so-called straight switch. From Nov. 21, borrowers will no longer need to prove their income meets the Minimum Qualifying Rate when seeking a straight switch. The change will increase lender options for borrowers who have to renew at interest rates higher than those prevalent during the lower interest rate environment of recent years.

  • The Bullish Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, but They’re Buys Right Now

    Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) didn't join this year's bullish market. Here's why. The post The Bullish Market Left These 3 Stocks Behind, but They’re Buys Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Trump Media shares are rebounding from record lows. Here’s why

    Had Trump moved to liquidate part of his 59% stake at the first available opportunity to meet heavy legal costs, the parent of Truth Social would have had to report the sale by now.

  • 'Powerful gains': Canadian home sales should rebound, but so should prices, TD says

    Falling interest rates, stronger economic growth, and changes to mortgage rules mean "conditions are in place for a solid pickup in resale activity."

  • The price of gold keeps climbing to unprecedented heights. Here's why

    NEW YORK (AP) — The rush for gold just keeps coming.

  • 3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now with No Hesitation

    Some of the best stocks to buy are soaring stocks right now that can provide both growth and income-earning potential. The post 3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now with No Hesitation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Peter Thiel Has Now Sold $1 Billion of Palantir Stock This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel sold almost $600 million of Palantir Technologies Inc. stock this week, bringing his total disposals this year to more than $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle of Church-to-Housing DevelopmentHe sold more than 16 million

  • Stock Market’s ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Is in Danger of an Abrupt End

    (Bloomberg) -- With equities hitting all-time highs and traders growing confident of an economic soft landing, the stock market appears to be in a “Goldilocks zone,” according to Mark Spitznagel, founder and chief investment officer of Universa Investments.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $

  • Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

    Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a convenience store giant that's been weighed down of late. The post Alimentation Couche-Tard: Buy, Sell, or Hold? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Growth Stocks With Up To 18% Insider Ownership

    The Canadian market has climbed 1.1% in the last 7 days, led by the Materials sector with a gain of 3.8%, and has risen 21% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this thriving environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can present compelling opportunities for investors, as insider investment often signals confidence in a company's future prospects.

  • Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

    Buy and hold these two Canadian stocks for $100 to generate significant returns in the long term. The post Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TC Energy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

    TRP stock is a strong option and has been for years, but can investors still claim this when buying today? The post TC Energy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • It’s Currently 6.7%, But Is This Dividend Safe?

    With Enbridge generating just $2.79 in EPS last year but paying out $3.55 per share in dividends, is its 6.7% yield still safe? The post It’s Currently 6.7%, But Is This Dividend Safe? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This 11.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

    This monthly dividend stock may have a few hurdles, but it has proven time and again to be a solid dividend provider. The post This 11.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in 2024

    You can earn a lot of income holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in a TFSA. The post TFSA Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks I’m Buying in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • SAP Staff Morale Plunges in Internal Survey Amid Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is facing swelling discontent among employees in its home market, according to an internal survey, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein pushes through a restructuring plan announced in January. Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle

  • Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500 drop as rally loses steam ahead of fresh economic data

    Traders are waiting on the second-quarter GDP revision and weekly jobless claims data to roll out on Thursday. Micron reports earnings after the closing bell.

  • 4 Bank Stocks to Buy After the Fed’s Rate Cuts

    The macroeconomic backdrop, combined with cheap valuations, should leave plenty of room for bank stocks to gain.