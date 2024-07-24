Home Secretary condemns ‘appalling’ attack on soldier

CBC

Police say a woman killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting on a Deerfoot Trail overpass was not the intended target.A 17-year-old injured in the same vehicle was likely the intended victim, Calgary police said Monday. He is in hospital in stable condition.The shooting victim has been identified as Jordan Leinen, 19, of Calgary, following an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.Her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.Officers were called to the Foothill