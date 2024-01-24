Home Secretary defends Government’s record on tackling knife crime
The Home Secretary has defended the Government’s record on tackling knife crime as he announced the next steps to ban zombie-style knives. Fresh legislation is set to be introduced to Parliament on Thursday, which James Cleverly said seeks to “close that loophole” to make such weapons illegal. Ahead of the announcement, Mr Cleverly met with police chiefs in Kent on Wednesday and joined officers on a foot patrol in Gravesend town centre.