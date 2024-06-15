Home Secretary demands explanation after police ram cow with car

The Home Secretary has demanded an urgent explanation after police officers rammed a cow that was charging around a residential area.

James Cleverly condemned the action as appearing to be “unnecessary and heavy handed” after footage emerged showing a police vehicle running over the animal twice.

Surrey Police has opened an internal investigation into the matter and promised to refer itself to the independent police watchdog.

Chris Packham, the naturalist, described the officers as “monsters” on Saturday after footage emerged showing a police vehicle running over the animal twice.

The incident occurred late on Friday night when police received reports that the cow was running amok in Staines-upon-Thames.

Stills from the footage show the calf trapped underneath the car

Surrey Police said the cow was running “throughout” the evening, including on main roads, and that they received reports that it had run into a car and towards pedestrians.

One video shows the animal trotting down a residential street, before being rammed by a four-by-four police vehicle from behind, throwing it off its feet.

The cow can then be seen struggling to stand up. However, before it makes it to its feet the vehicle approaches at a slower speed and traps its head and upper body by its front left wheel.

In a statement, Surrey Police said it happened after multiple unsuccessful attempts to capture the cow over a number of hours.

It said that officers had become “extremely concerned” about the public’s safety.

The cow suffered a “large cut” to its leg, the force said, and was being assessed by a vet.

Nevertheless, Mr Cleverley, who has ultimate responsibility for the policing, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday afternoon to express his concern.

“I can think of no reasonable need for this action,” he said. “I’ve asked for a full, urgent explanation for this.

“It appears to be unnecessarily heavy handed.”

Responding to the video, Mr Packham, a BBC presenter, said on X, formerly Twitter: “I don’t know where to start with this.

“But it’s surely illegal and must be investigated and prosecuted.

“What sort of monster rams a calf? Twice?”

Another user described the action as “so unnecessary”, adding: “It’s an escaped cow, not a criminal”.

The police force said it has referred the incident to its professional standards department and notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and would make a voluntary referral “in due course”.

Chief Insp Sam Adcock said: “I know that this has caused distress and I’d like to thank the community for their concern. The decision to use the police car is one that was only taken after other methods to stop the cow had failed. There will be an investigation into the actions that led to this, but our focus at all times is on ensuring the safety of the public.

“I know there are videos circulating of this incident, which the public may find distressing. I would ask that these videos are sent directly to us to help with our investigation.”

The police earlier said that the cow had been secured in a local park.

The animal’s owner has been located.

Megan McCubbin, a zoologist and wildlife presenter, said: “This is one of the most heartbreaking and disgusting things I’ve seen….

“I hope whoever is behind the wheel of this police car is confronted by the repercussions for their horrific actions.

“That poor poor animal.”

Police forces must refer incidents to the IPOC if their actions result in a member of the public being seriously injured or dying while in custody, after contact with the police, after a police shooting, or in a road accident involving police.

Forces can also refer incidents if they have concerns about the conduct of their officers.