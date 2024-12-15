Home Secretary insists Britain needs to co-operate with China despite spy warnings

Yvette Cooper has insisted Britain needs to co-operate with China despite warnings over national security in the wake of a spying row.

The Home Secretary emphasised the importance of continued economic ties with Beijing amid concerns the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has penetrated the highest levels of British public life.

Last week, it emerged that Prince Andrew formed a close business relationship with an alleged Chinese spy who is being investigated by MI5.

The businessman in question is currently the subject of a court anonymity order and is referred to only as H6. He has been banned from re-entering the UK on national security grounds.

When asked for her message to the Chinese state, Ms Cooper told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “We will continue to take a very strong approach to our national security.

“That includes, too, any challenge to our national security, including to our economic security, from China, from other countries around the world. That will always be the approach that we will take.

“Of course, with China, we also need to make sure we have that economic interaction, economic co-operation in place as well. So it’s a complex arrangement.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil last month - Stefan Rousseau/via REUTERS

Labour has sought to improve relations with Beijing since taking office and Sir Keir Starmer met Xi Jinping, the Chinese premier, at the G20 summit last month.

The Prime Minister insisted a strong relationship between the UK and China was “important for both our countries”, and proposed a full meeting with his counterpart in the future.

Both leaders discussed the importance of climate change, with the Government insisting that an improved relationship with China was necessary in order to meet net-zero targets.

‘Kowtowing to China’

However, critics have warned of the dangers of closer co-operation, which Downing Street also hopes will extend to trade and investment, education and healthcare.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader who has been sanctioned by China, said Ms Cooper was ignoring concerns around national security while reciting a “stupid mantra”.

He told The Telegraph: “The security services have, for a long time, been worried about what is going on and politicians have ignored it, using the stupid mantra of ‘working together’ with them.

“What do we get in return? Absolutely nothing. They swamp us with everything they want to sell to us, we’ve got illegal Chinese police stations set up here in the UK, they threaten Taiwan on a daily basis, they’re trying to build the world’s largest navy.

“It’s astonishing what is going on – and we say we have to co-operate. What does that mean? Basically, that means kowtowing to China and letting them get away with anything. Meanwhile, they laugh and think Britain is the soft underbelly of the Five Eyes.”

Prince Andrew has come under scrutiny over his close business relationship with an alleged Chinese spy - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Since winning the general election, Labour has also rowed back on several policy positions it previously held on China.

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, dropped plans to classify China’s treatment of the Uyghurs as genocide just before his first official trip to the country.

The Foreign Office has also declined to describe China as a “threat” despite Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir’s predecessor, having planned to declare it a security risk on a par with Russia and Iran.

Beijing was blamed for hacking the Ministry of Defence in May after attackers gained access to payroll information including bank details, names and addresses.

Cyber criminals backed by the Chinese state have also targeted the Electoral Commission, accessing the voting records of 40 million people from August 2021.

Earlier this year, Chris Cash, a parliamentary researcher, was charged under the Official Secrets Act with carrying out espionage work for the Chinese regime.

A second man, Christopher Berry, has also been charged with the same offences.