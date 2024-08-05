Home Secretary interviewed about riots by her husband, Ed Balls

Yvette Cooper was on This Morning as part of a round of media appearances - TAYFUN SALCI/ZUMA PRESS WIRE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Yvette Cooper has faced questions from Ed Balls, her husband, in a TV interview about the riots across Britain.

The Home Secretary was making an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, as part of a media round in which she set out the Government’s response to the widespread disorder.

The programme is co-hosted by Mr Balls, a former Labour minister and Ms Cooper’s husband of 26 years. The couple have three children together.

Media watchdog Ofcom will issue an update this week on potential complaints received about the interview, but has not confirmed whether it will look into the broadcast.

Mr Balls assured viewers and his co-host, Kate Garraway, that he had “genuine questions” for his wife, adding: “I have not really seen her at all in the last week.”

Mr Balls with Ms Garraway during Monday morning's show - KEN MCKAY/ITV/SHUTTERSTOCK

The former secretary of state for children, schools and families under Gordon Brown proceeded to ask his wife about the use of social media to organise riots, which he said they had privately talked about “a few times in the last few days”.

Mr Balls also questioned his wife about concerns over two-tier policing, to which she replied that police officers would cooperate “without fear or favour, whatever the kinds of crimes it is that they face”.

The interview between a senior politician and her husband comes after a string of controversies over impartiality in broadcasting.

In May 2024, GB News launched a legal challenge against Ofcom, accusing the watchdog of “trampling” free speech.

The regulator had launched an investigation into a GB News question and answer show with Rishi Sunak in February, claiming that the channel’s attempts at impartiality were “wholly insufficient”.

Ofcom had previously found that five GB News programmes hosted by MPs, including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, were in breach of rules governing the use of politicians as presenters.

GB News said at the time that the action of the regulator was a “chilling development for all broadcasters, for freedom of speech, and for everyone in the United Kingdom”.