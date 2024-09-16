Home Secretary opens door to Albanian-style asylum deal

Yvette Cooper has said schemes must be workable, financially viable and they meet international standards - BENJAMIN CREMEL/PA

Yvette Cooper has left the door open to striking an Albania-style deal with another country to process UK asylum claims offshore.

The Home Secretary said the Government would “look at anything that works” when asked if ministers could adopt a scheme similar to Italy where it is planning to send migrants to Albania to be processed.

Such a scheme would mean people are processed abroad but successful claimants would then be able to come to the UK – unlike the Tories’ Rwanda scheme, where migrants would have been deported to claim asylum in the African country.

Asked if it was something that the Government was considering, Ms Cooper said: “We have always said we will look at anything that works. Clearly things have to be workable, they have to be financially viable and they also have to meet international standards as well.”

However, Ms Cooper said she believed there were “other ways to develop a new fast-track system” to process claims and to return rejected asylum seekers to safe countries “swiftly” which would not involve striking a processing deal with another country.

Her comments came as Sir Keir Starmer was set to meet Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, for talks in Rome on Monday, with ministers to learn how the Italians have managed to reduce migrant crossings of the Mediterranean by around 60 per cent in a year.

Sir Keir Starmer was set for talks in Rome with ministers, to learn how the Italians have managed to reduce migrant crossings - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

Ms Cooper said there were three tactics that appeared to have “made the difference.”

First, she cited the €5.5 billion Mattei plan – announced by Ms Meloni in January – under which north African countries took action to prevent crossings in return for the funding from Italy and EU.

Speaking to BBC Radio Four, she added: “Secondly, work against organised immigration crime, going after the gangs and the criminal networks that are organising [the people smuggling].

“Thirdly, having more effective returns – swift returns for those who don’t have a right to be in Italy.

“Those are three areas that we also want to substantially increase the work that we do, and have that work underway, as well around prevention, around going after the gangs and also we have been increasing returns very significantly this summer to make sure that rules are properly respected and enforced.”

The Home Secretary’s comments came as eight migrants died on Sunday trying to cross the Channel - DAN KITWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

Despite leaving the door open to Albania, Ms Cooper suggested that she was more interested in how the Italians used it as a platform for fast-track deportations.

“We think there are other ways to develop a new fast track system. It’s something we’ve always been interested in to make sure that those who have come from predominantly safe countries can have their cases very swiftly, properly and fairly decided, and then also be swiftly returned as well,” she said.

Her comments came as eight migrants died on Sunday trying to cross the Channel, when their dinghy hit rocks and sank off the North French coast.

It brings the total number of deaths so far this year to 45 compared with just 12 last year. A 10 month old baby with hypothermia was among six others taken to hospital for treatment. Only 10 of the 60 migrants on board had life jackets.

Ms Cooper said she was concerned at the increasing number of people that the smuggling gangs were cramming on the boats and their greater use of violence when attempts were made to stop them leaving the beaches.

“A lot of this is about them being driven to try and make more money, which is what makes this such a horrific trade in people. So they are cramming more people into boats. We’ve seen women and children ending up being crushed to death or drowning as a result of being crammed into these boats,” she said.

“We’ve also seen these life jackets, which really are not life jackets at all, just sort of flimsy things pretending to be life jackets, which is more part of duping people, conning people, making them pay extra for a life jacket that isn’t a life jacket.”

Her comments follow the appointment of Martin Hewitt, the former Scotland Yard chief who led the police response to the Covid pandemic, to take charge of the new border security command targeting the gangs behind the Channel crossings.

He will lead hundreds of investigators, police officers and prosecutors from the National Crime Agency (NCA), MI5, Border Force and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) who will get new powers to treat people smugglers like terrorists.