Home secretary sacks borders watchdog via Zoom after clash

James Cleverly, who terminated David Neal’s job with immediate effect. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA

The home secretary has sacked Britain’s borders watchdog via a Zoom call after clashing over a series of unpublished critical reports.

David Neal, the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, was told by a top civil servant on Wednesday that James Cleverly was terminating his job with immediate effect.

Neal, who had been in the role for nearly three years and was due to step down next month, had recently expressed his concern that there would be no one in the watchdog role for several months as ministers tried to force through Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda policy.

Downing Street blocked his reappointment, an unusual move for the post in which his predecessors all served two full three-year terms in the post.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have terminated the appointment of David Neal, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, after he breached the terms of appointment and lost the confidence of the home secretary.”

The recruitment process to replace him was “in progress”, they said.

More details soon …