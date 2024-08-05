New home sought for statue of kindness campaigner

The statue was temporarily placed at Tower Bridge in London when it was first unveiled in November 2023 [Kind Snacks]

A 21-year-old who believes kindness is his superpower is seeking a new home for a statue that was constructed in his honour.

A statue of Sebbie Hall, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, wearing a cape and posing heroically was installed temporarily at Tower Bridge in London in November.

It was later moved to what was supposed to be a permanent home in Staffordshire, but now needs to be relocated due to refurbishment.

A campaign to find the 3D-printed statue a new home is now being fronted by entrepreneur Oliver Chapman.

He has been a major supporter of the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation and has also been working to expand the work of the charity.

“Sebbie is an exceptional and inspiring young man,” Mr Chapman said.

“He is the perfect example of how we should all live our lives every day, which is to offer help and kindness to others.”

He said the foundation had helped spread kindness and funded projects for vulnerable and disabled young people.

The statue of Sebbie Hall is currently located at The Hub in Lichfield [Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation]

Mr Hall’s mother, Ashley Hall, added: “We are very grateful that Oliver is going to work with us to find a new home for Sebbie’s statue.

“We’d love it for it to serve as a symbol of hope for disadvantaged young people across the globe.”

Mr Hall has a rare chromosome anomaly which means he has physical and communication difficulties and moderate learning disabilities.

During the Covid-19 pandemic he undertook an act of kindness every day, leading him and his mother to set up the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation to focus on helping vulnerable young people.

The charity said it had donated tens of thousands of pounds to individuals and projects in Staffordshire.

Follow BBC Stoke & Staffordshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links