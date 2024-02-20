Home sweet home? Donald Trump trounces Nikki Haley in exclusive South Carolina poll

Donald Trump is poised to trounce Nikki Haley Saturday in her home state of South Carolina, an exclusive Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll finds, with a yawning advantage that hasn't been diminished by the former president's controversies or legal travails.

Among those very likely to vote in the state's Feb. 24 Republican primary, Trump leads Haley by close to 2-1, 63%-35%.

"The story of this poll is the depth of strength shown by Trump," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. The former president holds double-digit advantages among men and women, in every age group, and among both high school graduates and those with a college degree.

Haley has hoped for a strong showing in South Carolina, the state that twice elected her governor. But Paleologos notes that Trump's current lead is larger than his 19-point win in 2016 over Sen. Marco Rubio in his home state of Florida. (At the time, Trump wasn't a resident of Florida, where he declared residency in 2019.)

The survey was taken Thursday through Sunday by landline and cellphone of 500 South Carolina voters who said they were "very likely" to vote in the primary or had already cast an early ballot. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Even military families salute Trump

Trump created controversy this month when he mocked Haley's husband, Michael Haley, a National Guardsman now on a year-long deployment to Africa. "What happened to her husband? Where is he?" he asked suggestively at a rally in Conway, South Carolina. "He's gone."

Haley responded on social media: "Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about."

Even so, Trump leads Haley among voters in military families by 65%-33%, a bit wider than his standing among those who don't have a member of the military in their family.

SC voters like Nikki Haley, but they like Donald Trump more

While both Trump and Haley have net favorable ratings among primary voters, the former president is more popular (64%-25%) than the former governor is (47%-36%).

Trump is also more likely to convert a favorable opinion into a primary vote. Ninety percent of those with a positive view of him plan to cast their ballot for the former president. In comparison, 65% of those with a favorable opinion of Haley plan to vote for her.

Haley does hold a wide lead among those who identify themselves as liberals or moderates (59%-38%) and a narrow one among those who are voting in the GOP primary for the first time (51%-49%).

Her biggest advantage over Trump, 63%-37%, is among those who say the most important issue is the future of democracy.

That said, only 13% of those surveyed say democracy is their biggest concern. Ranked at the top, by 42%, is immigration/border security.

Those voters support Trump by nearly 4-1.

