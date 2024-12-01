Home is Where the Heart Is |Morning Blend

Latest Stories
This N.B. couple became homeless a year ago. Now, they're opening up about the harrowing experience
Kevin Desylva and Reah Palmer never imagined they would end up homeless. But after 32 years together, the couple found themselves trying anything to make it through each day."We've never experienced homelessness, we've never been around it," Desylva said. "Everything about it was new to us, the people, the atmosphere — it's rough."There was a time, he said, when the pair were living in Chipman area of what is now Grand Lake. Palmer was working three jobs, and Desylva stayed home to look after hi
- Deadline
Margot Robbie Reveals ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Full-Frontal Nude Scene Was Her Idea
More than 10 years after her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie is taking credit for her full-frontal debut. Although director Martin Scorsese said she could wear a robe if it made her more comfortable, the 3x Oscar nominee revealed it was her idea to strip down completely nude for one …
- The Canadian Press
Trump threatens 100% tariff on the BRIC bloc of nations if they act to undermine US dollar
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a bloc of nine nations if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.
- People
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Come Together for Daughter Apple’s Society Debut: See the Family Photos
"A special long weekend in Paris," the actress captioned her sweet Instagram post
- The Daily Beast
Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role
President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o
- InStyle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly Clashing Over George's Future
She's "heartbroken" by a looming decision.
- Popular Mechanics
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 6 Years, Trend Shows
When will the singularity occur? According to new research, humanity may achieve singularity within just 7 years—much sooner than we originally thought.
- FTW Outdoors
Wild video of Buffalo blizzard shows how snowy the Bills stadium is ahead of 49ers game
We've seen this before in Buffalo -- a lake effect snowstorm dumps tons of snow on Highmark Stadium for a Bills game. That's what's happened ahead of Sunday night's Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers game, with so much snow being dumped on the region
- The Daily Beast
Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership
Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro
- BuzzFeed
Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Eating These 6 Foods And Drinks, Because Not Even Flossing Can Save You From The Damage
"People that actually are chronic drinkers of Mountain Dew…actually come in and sometimes can exhibit decay or even destruction in their mouth, similar to people that are doing meth or something like that."
- The Daily Beast
Pete Hegseth’s Mom Said He Abused ‘Many’ Women in Bombshell Email
Pete Hegseth’s mother trashed his character in a blistering email shortly after his contentious divorce from his second wife, Samantha, the mother of three of his children. Penelope Hegseth, 70, wrote that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary had been mistreating women for years. “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” she wrote on April 30, 2018.
- People
Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Intentionally Missed Her Connecting Flight, Police Say, Though Her Family Disagrees
The woman, 30, disappeared days after she missed her connecting flight to New York City from Los Angeles on Nov. 8
- Glamour
Taylor Swift Fans Are Spiraling Over Travis Kelce's Reaction to Hailee Steinfeld's Engagement to Josh Allen
You can probably guess what they're saying.
- The Independent
Ellen DeGeneres’s England home floods weeks after her move to the UK following Donald Trump’s victory
The flood was caused following the aftermath of Storm Bert
- The Canadian Press
Canada Post presents union with 'framework' to reach deal as strike continues
Canada Post has presented the union representing some 55,000 striking postal workers with a framework to reach negotiated agreements, the corporation said.
- HuffPost
James Carville Says These Harris Campaign Moves Brought Serious 'Trouble' To Dems
The longtime Democratic strategist said the campaign has contributed to "almost unfathomable" damage to the party's "brand."
- BuzzFeed
"The Hot Wife And Mean Husband": This Couple's Counselor Is Sharing The Dynamics She Sees All The Time, And It's Fascinating
I've definitely known couples like these, and her descriptions are spot on.
- People
A Firefighter Sold His Beloved Car to Pay for His Wedding — Then His Wife Gave Him a Special Surprise (Exclusive)
“He is a person that does everything for everyone else all the time and never expects anything in return," Laleh Vahedian tells PEOPLE about her husband
- HuffPost
Judi Dench Reveals The Rude 4-Letter Nickname Her Parrot Has For Her
The legendary English actress talked about her dirty bird in a new interview with the Sunday Times.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Shockingly Scratched By New Team
This former Bruins forward was scratched by his new club.