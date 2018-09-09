Homecoming Queen Kicks Spectacular Goal to Seal Varsity Game Win Just After Receiving Her Crown

A Mississippi high school senior kicked a winning goal to take her team to victory just hours after being crowned homecoming queen.

Kaylee Foster’s spectacular overtime goal for Ocean Springs High School clinched a 13-12 win on Friday night, September 7.

The Clarion Ledger reported Foster had said: “I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to be homecoming queen, but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick.” Credit: MarthaJune Kirby via Storyful