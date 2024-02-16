"Homeless charity lease a derelict house on our street - it's a magnet for drug users, rats and squatters"

Furious residents say a derelict house which is leased by a homeless charity has become a magnet for wild parties, drug users and squatters. Number 2 Cartmel Place, in Eastfield, Northampton, has been empty and boarded up for more than three years. Locals say the end-terrace house has become a haven for anti-social behaviour and is regularly used by drug addicts and for booze-fuelled teenage parties. Shocking pictures show the windows smashed and the garden covered with broken furniture, booze bottles and piles of rubbish. Neighbours say they regularly see large rats scampering over the mountains of rotting food and waste which litters the property.