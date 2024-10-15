HOMELESS IN COCKEYSVILLE

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Tinfoil Hat Post Has Critics Saying Same Mocking Thing
An image shared by the Donald Trump loyalist was summed up by many with one word.
- PA Media: UK News
Sara Sharif’s father said ‘I legally punished her and she died’, jury hears
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of her murder alongside Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik.
- People
Arkansas Father Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man Found in Car with His 14-Year-Old Daughter
Aaron Spencer was arrested on a preliminary murder charge and released on bond but the local sheriff's office says no charges have been filed
- BANG Showbiz
Kanye West ‘told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother’
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
- ABC News
Suspect captured in killing of off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy who attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident
A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
- HuffPost
Understanding Who Is An Enabler In The Sean Combs Case — And Who Is Not
Conspiracy theorists suggest that anyone who’s been in Combs' orbit or to his parties could have sanctioned his alleged offenses. It’s more complex than that.
- CNN
They said they were utility workers. But when they left the house, the wife was tied up and the husband was dead
A Michigan man has been charged with felony murder after he and another individual allegedly impersonated utility workers before killing a man and tying up his wife, according to local authorities.
- People
A Neighbor Grew Worried When Iowa Family Didn't Come Out for Morning Chores. They'd Been Murdered with an Axe Overnight
For 112 years, the brutal bludgeoning of eight people in a quaint Iowa town has stumped investigators
- CBC
3 dead in highway crash between Niagara transit bus, truck: OPP
Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a Niagara transit bus and a pickup truck on a Welland, Ont., highway Saturday night, police say.Just before 10:30 p.m., police and other emergency crews responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision on Highway 58 in Welland, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said at the scene Saturday.Police found a transit bus had collided head-on with a pickup truck, he said.The collision caused the pickup truck to roll over and burst
- SWNS
Police swoop on McDonald's after staff mistake man with facial palsy for a drunk
A dad with facial palsy says he was made to feel like a criminal after McDonald's staff called police on him - because they thought he was drunk. Craig Brown, 46, was left stunned when an 'overwhelming' number of police vans swooped at the drive-thru as he waited almost an hour for food. He had paid for two chicken mayo sandwiches, a burger and three hot chocolates when six officers ordered him from his car at around 1am last Sunday (6/10). Workers at the fast food branch in Blackpole, Worcester, had called police believing the dad-of-five was drunk and had been smoking cannabis. But tests confirmed he was completely sober and then - to add insult to injury - McDonald's handed him his food which was now stone cold. A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “At McDonald’s, we are committed to being a responsible neighbour and contributing to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. "It appears that in this instance, although our team’s intentions were well-meaning, their judgment was incorrect, and for that we would like to apologise to the customer.
- People
How a Broken Pay Phone May Have Led to the 'Cold Blooded' Rape and Murder of a Former Beauty Queen
Anita Cobby's remains were found two days after she went missing in 1986
- The Independent
Man with assault rifle arrested after reports ‘armed militia’ were hunting hurricane relief workers
Republicans and conservative media figures have been pushing Hurricane Helene misinformation since the storm made landfall
- BBC
Five beheaded bodies found next to road in Mexico
The rural area, which is plagued by violence, is largely under the control of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.
- PA Media: UK News
Novichok perfume bottle contained enough poison to kill thousands, inquiry told
Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon which was left in a discarded bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
California man heads to prison for killing MS Coast transgender woman, wounding sister
“Why didn’t you just walk out?” a judge asked the defendant before his sentencing.
- The Canadian Press
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the UK called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
LONDON (AP) — The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Estranged husband shoots wife’s new boyfriend after picking up child, WA cops say
The couple was going to the fair when her husband drove by and shot at them, deputies said.
- The Canadian Press
Allegations of murder, extortion, coercion by India spark diplomatic retaliations
OTTAWA — Accusations of widespread murder, extortion and coercion across Canada linked to agents of the government of India sparked an escalation of already strained diplomatic tensions Monday, as each country expelled six diplomats.
- WLWT - Cincinnati
Woman accused of dismembering her mother's body, cooking her remains, indicted on more charges
Woman accused of dismembering her mother's body, cooking her remains, indicted on more charges
- Associated Press
6 people accuse Diddy of sexual assault in new lawsuits, including man who was 16 at the time
Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit Monday with a new wave of lawsuits accusing him of raping women, sexually assaulting men and molesting a 16-year-old boy. At least six lawsuits were filed against Combs in federal court in Manhattan, adding to a growing list of legal claims against the indicted hip-hop mogul, all of which he has denied. The lawsuits were filed anonymously to protect the identities of the accusers, two by women identified as Jane Does and four by men identified as John Does.