Homeless encampments halt trains in Sacramento
Some Sacramento residents are concerned about a homeless encampment that is dangerously close to railroad tracks.
Some Sacramento residents are concerned about a homeless encampment that is dangerously close to railroad tracks.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly $200 million in grant money will go to California cities and counties to move homeless people from encampments into housing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday while also pledging increased oversight of efforts by local governments to reduce homelessness. The Democratic governor said he will move 22 state personnel from a housing enforcement unit to help cities and counties deliver on projects to reduce homelessness — and to crack down if they do not. He also said l
An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”
Judge Susan Evans KC said the ‘frightening’ attack ‘undermined public confidence’ in the safety of busy beaches.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Donald Trump’s antics are finally catching up with him.That is, of course, true in the New York criminal trial as a whole, where Trump may be found guilty of past misconduct. But Trump’s antics are also catching up with him in a narrower, but quite meaningful way.In the New York case, the prosecutors said Thursday that they would not be providing to Trump’s legal team the names of the first three witnesses that the prosecutors would be calling to tes
"He told me I could ask anyone about this situation, and everyone would agree with her."
The Lemme co-founder is thankful for her body because it "gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby"
Prince William has revealed his youngest son Prince Louis' favourite hobby ahead of his 6th birthday on Tuesday…
Shania Twain just shared snaps with super long peroxide blonde hair. It's giving 00's Jessica Simpson and we're not mad at it.
It showed the then-president "was very, very concerned," said the conservative attorney.
Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANAIran warned on Thursday that it might review its nuclear “doctrine,” threatening a potential break from the publicly stated “peaceful” objectives of its nuclear program.“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” said Ahmad Haghtalab, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, according to Tasnim. “If the Zionist regi
Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
NEW YORK (AP) — The final jurors were seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an appellate judge rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case as a hectic day in court set the stage for opening statements to begin Monday. The panel of New Yorkers who will decide the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president took final shape after lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of potential jurors on whether they can impartially judge Trump in the city where he built his real
Victoria Beckham marked her 50th birthday on Wednesday and her rarely-seen sister shared a fabulous photo of her Spice Girl sister. See photo.
Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi
Republicans also received a harsh home truth from the comedian.
The former president has “already had not only one but two bites of the apple," Andrew Weissmann said.
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
The "Late Show" host breaks down one of the strangest polls you'll ever see.
The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.