Homeless Musician’s Performance Goes Viral — and Leads to Thousands in Donations: ‘Restored My Faith’

After finding John Metcalfe busking outside of a McDonald's in Liverpool, England, Stephen Flynn learned he was living in a car with his girlfriend. Recorded from inside a car and later posted on TikTok by Stephen Flynn, the brief clip shows John Metcalfe, 59, singing Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing” and playing acoustic guitar on Aug. 20. As of Monday, Sept. 9, the video has generated over 11 million views — and a GoFundMe has led to nearly £6,000 (about $7,845) in donations.