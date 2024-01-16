Homeless shelters in Louisville, southern Indiana fill up as temps head towards single digits
Toronto police said Monday they've charged a 37-year-old man after video surfaced on social media of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head following a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday.The video shows a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending a man and kneeing them in the face as they restrain him, before holding his head down on the floor in a puddle of what appears to be blood. Another person is seen working to restrain the man.The video doesn't show what led up to the
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
Iceland’s National Commissioner of Police has ordered residents in the fishing town of Grindavík to evacuate by Monday night after volcanic fissures opened.
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
The married father-of-two decided to have sex with the woman in a ‘moment of madness’, a court has been told.
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
Thomas Delgado has been arrested and charged with more than 30 offenses in connection with the 2013 killing of Joseph Canazaro, authorities announced
"That's ridiculous," Navarro says The post ‘The View’: Ana Navarro and Sara Haines Disagree On Whether History of Slavery ‘Should Make You Feel Bad’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Review finds failings by police and council into grooming scandal in Rochdale
Shanda Tansowny says her brother loved talking with farmers. Chris Hawkins went to a Saskatchewan farm in August 2022 to find work, says his sister. Butthe farm's owner and a family member allegedly beat him bloody and bound him with cable ties. Hawkins, a 45-year-old former agronomist, died about a month later from what the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said were complications from pre-existing health problems. "His whole entire career, when he was capable of having that, was always based on th
Charity Fleury cried out between sobs in a Manitoba courtroom last month as she described the "unimaginable horror" of her 10-month-old daughter's murder by a man Fleury trusted to care for the infant."It will without a doubt haunt me for the rest of my life," Fleury said, reading her victim impact statement at Robert Alexander Bear's sentencing in the northern town of The Pas on Dec. 15."I don't know how anyone could be so cruel, to take my daughter's life — someone who claimed to care about he
A handful of people marched with signs outside provincial court on Charlottetown on Monday to show support for the family of Tyson MacDonald, the 17-year-old whose body was found last month in eastern P.E.I.Inside, the victim's relatives and friends piled into one side of the packed courtroom, as one of the two young people accused of killing him appeared at a hearing meant to determine whether he'll have to remain in jail as the case proceeds. Some of the accused teen's family members sat on th
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas aired a new video on Monday showing what it said were the bodies of two Israeli hostages, and Israel's military said that while it was examining the footage, there was serious concern regarding the hostages' fate. In the video, 26-year-old university student Noa Argamani, seemingly reading a script in front of a blank white wall, said that fellow hostages Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi had been killed. The video ends with pictures purporting to be the dead bodies of both men.
Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish – known as the first Palestinian doctor to hold a staff position at an Israeli hospital – reflects on the trauma of Gazan children.
Christopher Wheeldon, who has been jailed, was caught on a hidden nest monitoring camera.
Back-to-back storms continue to hit the East Coast, ahead of a blast of Arctic air that finally spills in to end the week
An Iowa principal who put himself in harm’s way to protect students during a school shooting earlier this month died Sunday, a funeral home confirmed. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed the death of Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger after the family announced it on a GoFundMe page. Marburger was critically injured during the Jan. 4 attack, which began in the school's cafeteria as students were gathering for breakfast before class.
For more than a decade, a string of unsolved killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders terrorized residents and confounded authorities on Long Island’s South Shore after a woman’s 2010 disappearance led investigators to find 10 sets of human remains in addition to hers and launched the hunt for a possible serial killer.