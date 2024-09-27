Homelessness crisis laid bare after man found living in a CLOTHES BIN

Heartbreaking footage lays bare Britain's homelessness crisis after a man was discovered living - inside a CLOTHES BIN. The man, known only as Nigel, has set up home inside a clothing bank near a church car park in the Erdington area of Birmingham. The 52-year-old found himself on the streets of the second city after being put up in a multiple occupancy house with drug addicts in Northampton. Nigel, originally from London, said he is recovering from a 20 year heroin addiction so walked out of the HMO in a bid to stay clean. He then discovered the unlocked clothes bin around five weeks ago where he now sleeps each night before begging on the streets by day. Video footage shows how Nigel has set up a mini home for himself inside the bin -which he describes as the 'comfiest bed he has ever slept in". As well as bedding and duvets, it even has his own 'library' with a selection of books as well as a 'beer shelf'.