Homelessness at San Diego community colleges
Nomad Pallek, a community college student with an almost perfect GPA, has defied the odds by securing acceptance to UC Berkeley, while living in a car with his family.
Nomad Pallek, a community college student with an almost perfect GPA, has defied the odds by securing acceptance to UC Berkeley, while living in a car with his family.
"Fire sprinkler designer here; fire sprinkler water is NOT clean and clear like the movies depict..."
Many pro-Palestinian protesters are calling for their colleges to divest of funds from Israeli military operations, while some Jewish students on the campuses have called the protests antisemitic and said they are scared for their safety. The student protests -- some of which have turned into around-the-clock encampments -- have erupted throughout the nation following arrests and student removals at Columbia University in New York City. Students at schools including Yale University, New York University, Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Southern California and more have launched protests.
“Divest from death” read the bubble letters written in chalk on the sidewalk on Tuesday outside of The New School in New York City. The slogan articulates one of the demands of the antiwar protests on campuses which call on colleges or universities to divest their endowments from companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas war. Campaigns to pressure universities to divest for political or ethical reasons go back decades, at least to the 1970s when students pressured schools to withdraw from invest
Prince William visits a school to discover how pupils are shining a light on mental health.
Protests have erupted across more than two dozen campuses, including New York, Texas and California.
(Bloomberg) -- A cause celebre is ringing out across Harvard Yard, Columbia’s South Lawn, Yale’s Beinecke Plaza and UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza: Disclose and divest. Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchBillionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transform
Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments are springing up at numerous colleges, leading to arrests and heightened security concerns. Here’s what's happening.
The move comes amid a wave of Pro-Palestinian protests at colleges across the U.S. Data shows antisemitism and Islamophobia are both on the rise.
Denver7 Book Fair at Kenton Elementary on 4/23/24.
Protests against the Gaza war grip dozens of campuses across America, with hundreds of arrests.
While the Speaker visited Columbia, police confronted pro-Palestinian protesters at campuses in Texas and California.
A teenage boy has been arrested after a pupil allegedly received threats.
In this reported op-ed, Jewish students on college campuses nationwide speak about holding solidarity Shabbos to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
More than 500 people have been arrested in the last week at protests in solidarity with Gaza
University of Texas (UT) at Austin demonstrators arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest Wednesday will not be charged, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza’s office confirmed Thursday. The prosecutor’s office said it has decided not to move forward with the 46 trespassing cases it has reviewed from the protest, citing a lack of probable cause. “Legal concerns…
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A gay actor’s speech that was canceled over his “lifestyle” is back on at a Pennsylvania school after residents spoke out. The Cumberland Valley School District’s board voted 5-4 Wednesday night to allow children’s book author Maulik Pancholy, who is gay, to speak against bullying during a May 22 assembly at Mountain View Middle School. The board voted after hearing from residents, including more than a dozen students. The board on April 15 unanimously canceled Pancholy
Laurens High School teacher arrested after allegedly showing inappropriate images to students, officials say
The nuance and history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains difficult to capture succinctly, particularly during escalating turmoil among groups with deep-held—and entrenched—views on the issue.
The White House punted on Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) demand for President Biden to call in the National Guard to college campuses amid mass protests over the Israel-Hamas war on Thursday. Johnson visited Columbia University on Wednesday, the first of major pro-Palestine protests that have spread to dozens of college campuses around the country, and…
As pro-Palestinian student protests at Columbia University continue, university president Minouche Shafik finds herself under fire from all sides as politicians, students and faculty all call for her to resign over her handling of the sit-ins. Columbia's university senate is scheduled to meet on Friday to vote on a resolution that would express displeasure with her decision to summon police to arrest protesting students on campus. Shortly after the Israel-Hamas war entered its six month, pro-Pal