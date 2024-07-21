Homelessness support charity marks 10 years

A Sheffield homelessness charity said its work remained as vital as ever, as it marked 10 years of helping young people.

Roundabout supports people aged 16 to 25 across South Yorkshire, offering homelessness advice, family mediation and employment help.

It said it had helped around 7,000 young people find an alternative to life on the streets over the past decade.

Chief executive Ben Keegan said: "We receive an enormous boost when we hear from a young person saying, ‘Roundabout saved my life'."

Roundabout runs a hostel near London Road in Sheffield housing 27 young people aged 16 to 21.

Mr Keegan said: "At Roundabout, we understand the importance of providing the highest level of tailored support to our young people and helping them reach their full potential.

“That's why we developed a range of facilities like our Homeless Prevention Service, created specifically to meet the unique needs of each individual and with the aim of providing an inclusive and dynamic environment, where all our young people can access the support they need to achieve a brighter future."

Roundabout chief Ben Keegan said the group wanted to help young people "reach their full potential" [Roundabout]

The charity said it was grateful for the chance to work with Sheffield City Council in supporting people at risk of becoming homeless.

The council's senior housing solutions officer Dave Thornton, who works with Roundabout, said: "I don’t know what we’d do without them and the support they offer young people in Sheffield - they are an asset I don’t want us to lose.

“They provide early intervention in our customers’ situations leading to homeless prevention at a critical stage, and they then provide ongoing support to assist with a move back to the family or a planned move into supported accommodation.

“We have a mutual trust and understanding of customers’ needs and what we need to assist a person and this leads to positive working partnership.”

