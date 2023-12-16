Homelessness in the US soars to record level in blow to Joe Biden

The Tenderloin district of San Francisco is one of the areas where homelessness is a problem - Anadolu/Anadolu

The number of homeless people in the United States has surged to the highest figure on record, in a blow to Joe Biden’s flagship policy that promised to reduce levels by 25 per cent.

Federal officers said the 12 per cent increase was due to a collision of factors, including rising housing costs, the opioid epidemic and the expired pandemic-era aid that had helped keep people in their homes.

The data, which was collected in January and released by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, marks both the biggest increase and the highest count since the country first started publishing data in 2007.

“A challenging rental market with historically low vacancy rates, expiring pandemic era housing programmes, and an increase in people experiencing homelessness for the first time contributed to the increase in homelessness,” said Marion McFadden, the department’s principal deputy assistant secretary for community planning and development.

The Department of Housing added that rental conditions had become “extraordinarily challenging” since the pandemic, with rents increasing at more than twice the rate of recent years.

The figures are a blow to the Biden administration’s flagship “All In” homelessness policy, launched last December, that aims to reduce rough sleeping by a quarter before 2025.

The US government has spent around $30 billion from its most recent budget on homelessness across the country, including on specific projects in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle and the State of California.

Launching his project a year ago, Mr Biden said his plan “offers a roadmap for not only getting people into housing but also ensuring that they have access to the support, services, and income that allow them to thrive”.

The White House has sent an official into each of its six priority areas in an attempt to put the weight of the federal government behind local measures to reduce homelessness.

But despite the measures, homelessness among individuals rose by nearly 11 per cent, among veterans by 7.4 per cent and among families with children by 15.5 per cent in the last year.

More than half the people experiencing homelessness in the country were in four states: California, New York, Florida and Washington.

More than one-quarter of homeless adults counted this year were over age 54, reflecting what researchers describe as a mounting “silver tsunami” as the youngest baby boomers reach retirement age.

It comes after one Democrat official blamed “capitalism” for homelessness in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

“I think what you’re seeing in the Tenderloin is absolutely the result of capitalism and what happens in capitalism to the people at the bottom rungs,” said Dean Preston, a member of the city’s board of supervisors.

His remarks were criticised by Tom Wolf, a former homeless addict and charity worker, who said he was “deflecting away” from weak policies on drug use.

