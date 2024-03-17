Homeowner hits back at ex-Top Gear host Tiff Needell in row over England's oldest petrol station being turned into a house

A homeowner has hit back at former Top Gear host Tiff Needell after becoming embroiled in a row over turning 'England's oldest petrol station' into a house. Mike and Ashley Clark purchased Glendore in the Golden Valley village of Turnastone, Herefordshire, for £300,000 last February. They have since spent thousands of pounds renovating the Grade II-listed property after planning permission was granted to convert the historic site last month. Mr Needell, who presented the BBC show in the 80s and 90s, joined a campaign with other motoring enthusiasts to try and stop the couple "ruining a part of history." The 72-year-old ex-racing driver claimed the site would become just a "token rather than living history" and said it should be turned into a museum instead.