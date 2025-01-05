Homeowners £400k new build homes "cut off" by landslip which has blocked road

The Daily Beast

Prior to her rumored split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour, British singer Lily Allen supposedly got creative when trying to see if Harbour was being unfaithful. According to the Daily Mail, Allen made an account on the high-profile dating app Raya to see if Harbour, who gained global recognition for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in the Netflix science-fiction series, was looking for other women. Through her account, she found his profile on the app, and could see that he had been active.