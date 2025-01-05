Homeowners £400k new build homes "cut off" by landslip which has blocked road
Residents of Haden Cross Drive in Cradley Heath face growing fears over landslips cutting off access to their new-build homes. Wet weather has worsened the issue since March 2024, with mudslides blocking driveways and forcing residents to park far away and walk through gardens. Developer Dunedin Homes, which began remedial work in December, denies liability, citing ongoing legal actions and insurance reviews. Sandwell Council, while not owning the land, says it is in contact with the developer and understands residents’ concerns.