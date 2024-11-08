Homeowners seek answers on new FEMA flood maps in Jupiter
Many Jupiter residents say they were not living in flood zones a years ago — but things have changed.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."
Some areas saw more than 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael pushed into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night after plowing across western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with winds so powerful it knocked out the entire country's power grid.
Signs of winter are showing up, including solar winter. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic explains.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
A rare EF0 tornado hit B.C.'s Sunshine Coast on Monday, knocking down trees and leaving some drivers stranded
All watches and warnings have been discontinued.
California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” blazes. (AP Video by Marcio Sanchez and Noah Berger)
It's not something you hear about often in B.C., but researchers say intense wind recorded earlier this week on the Sunshine Coast was actually connected to a weak late-season tornado. Members of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project say evidence shows a low-scale tornado touched down near Sechelt, B.C. at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, with winds reaching up to 115 km/h.The tornado felled trees, some of which dropped onto power lines and roads, but researchers say there were no reported
It's worth paying attention to when snow starts falling, as winter storms often make news well before the beginning of winter.
They look like jellyfish but aren’t. Here’s what to know about the sightings.
Watching a Texas low bring in the potential for heavy rain and snowfall for parts of Ontario this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.