Homeowners seek answers on new FEMA flood maps in Jupiter

It's not something you hear about often in B.C., but researchers say intense wind recorded earlier this week on the Sunshine Coast was actually connected to a weak late-season tornado. Members of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project say evidence shows a low-scale tornado touched down near Sechelt, B.C. at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, with winds reaching up to 115 km/h.The tornado felled trees, some of which dropped onto power lines and roads, but researchers say there were no reported