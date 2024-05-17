Homerton: Hunt for patient who absconded from east London hospital

Police have launched a manhunt to find a patient who absconded from an east London hospital.

Matthew Ellis, 34, was last seen at around 5pm on Wednesday running across the staff car-park at Homerton Hospital in Hackney.

Police believe he was heading in the direction of nearby Homerton Grove. He is thought to have been wearing a black tracksuit with a khaki coloured top underneath.

Matthew Ellis pictured at Homerton Hospital (Met Police)

Officers said there were concerns for his welfare due to a deterioration in his mental health and that they were working urgently to locate him.

The Met advised members of the public not to approach Mr Ellis, but to call police if he is seen.

If you have seen Matthew or have any information about his whereabouts, officers ask you to call 101 and quote 01/342273/24. For an immediate sighting, dial 999.