Homerton shooting: Two men shot and one stabbed in 'potentially related' incidents

A 27-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds outside Homerton Station (Google Maps)

Two men have been shot and a third stabbed in “potentially related” incidents in Hackney.

Police were called at 10.35pm on Saturday to reports of gunshots being fired in two separate incidents in Homerton.

Officers attended along with London's Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service and medics treated a 27-year-old man who had gunshot wounds outside Homerton Station.

Two other men, aged 28 and 29, were also injured on Gascoyne Road – one suffered a gunshot wound and the other was stabbed.

Their injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

The Met Police said an investigative team are working at pace to understand the motive for the offences and are trying to identify possible suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

No arrests have yet been made.

Superintendent Brigid Beehag-Fisher, of Hackney and Tower Hamlets Police, said: "This incident shows the casual disregard by some for the safety of our communities.

"Our investigation teams are working hard to understand the circumstances behind this incident and identify those responsible.

"Over the coming days there will be increased police presence in the area.

"I would ask anyone with any information about this offence to speak to any of these officers or call police on 101 with reference 6958/11Jan."