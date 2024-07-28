New homes to be built in £100m transformation plan

A £100m transformation of a suburb has been approved by councillors.

About 200 homes, a market hall, library and gym will be built on the Longfield Centre site in Prestwich, Greater Manchester.

Construction on a 300-space, three-storey car park is expected to start in the autumn, although residents expressed concern that the area could not cope with extra traffic, saying "gridlock will be guaranteed".

Bury Council leader Eamonn O’Brien said the plans will "reshape Prestwich village – from new housing to shops, leisure facilities and a better living environment".

He said: "Regeneration of our town centres is a crucial part of ensuring that the whole of our borough can prosper and thrive for many generations to come, and we’re looking forward to working with our partners to bring the new Prestwich to life."

According to The Local Democracy Reporting Service, Isaac Jones, representing residents near the car park site, said: "As a collective, we are not fundamentally opposed to the redevelopment of Prestwich."

However he said that Fairfax Road, where the car park would be, "cannot cope with additional pressure from a sole entry and exit point".

In March, the Sunday Times ranked Prestwich as one of 2024’s "best areas to live" in the UK, taking into account its schools, transport, culture, green spaces and high street.

Essential support

Carole Hamilton, who has lived in the area since 1990, said some local buildings are "looking tired and need to be improved", adding: "If the result is a much better looking centre then I’m all for it."

"What is very important - I’d say essential - is that the existing businesses here are looked after before, during and after development."

Another local resident Paul Hardman, 63, said: "Prestwich is a lovely place to live and the businesses here deserve success and a new, fresh environment.

"If the area can be massively improved and the businesses thrive, then I’m supportive."

