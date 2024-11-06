Homes burn as powerful winds feed wildfires in Southern California

CBC

Damage to a popular multi-use trail in the Halifax area that was the recent target of vandalism has left a non-profit group "devastated" and on the hook for potentially thousands of dollars in repairs.RCMP are investigating the damage to the B.L.T. trail, which is believed to have occurred sometime between the night of Nov. 2 and the following morning.Ten metal gates meant to prevent large vehicles from accessing the trail were torn down, bent or destroyed, according to the B.L.T. Rails to Trail