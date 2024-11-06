Homes burn as powerful winds feed wildfires in Southern California
California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed homes and forced hundreds of residents to flee.
British Columbia's Crown utility says power went out for some 300,000 homes and businesses Monday as strong winds battered coastal areas and parts of the Interior, and the lights may remain out for some until Tuesday.
Widespread snow for southern and central Alberta and Saskatchewan has prompted warnings for the region. Heavy, blowing snow threatens travel through Tuesday, with as much as 25 cm of snow on the line
Crews have been out in full force over the last 24 hours working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of customers after Monday's windstorm. Trees toppled on roads, vehicles, homes, and utility poles. As Emily Lazatin reports, cleanup for some will take a long time.
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael made landfall in Cuba on Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 hurricane, shortly after powerful winds knocked out the country’s power grid.
Rafael intensified to Category 2 storm as it barrels toward Cuba Wednesday.
Travel issues, ferry delays, and power outages arose in B.C. as blustery winds accompanied a rainy, snowy storm that arrived on Monday
Heavy rains and risk of flooding and landslides as Rafael crosses the western Caribbean. All interests along the U.S. Gulf Coast on high alert for Rafael's intensification and arrival. Where will landfall be? Still uncertain.
Rafael reached hurricane status Tuesday night and is forecast to make landfall in Cuba Wednesday.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened to near hurricane intensity Tuesday night, as it barreled toward the Cayman Islands and Cuba, where it was forecast to hit as a hurricane.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Rafael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday as it swirled past Jamaica and chugged toward western Cuba.
People on the Sunshine Coast who lost power after strong winds battered coastal areas of British Columbia on Monday may not have power until Wednesday, according to B.C. Hydro.In a statement Tuesday morning, the utility said crews had restored power to 95 per cent of the 290,000 customers affected by the storm.According to B.C. Hydro's outage map and list, more than 9,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast were still without electricity as of 10:30 a.m. PT. Around 4,000 of those
After reaching solar maximum in Solar Cycle 25, the Sun continues producing multiple solar flares, with some Earth-directed components. Thankfully, those will arrive after Election Day.
Although Rafael is no longer a major hurricane, it continues to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding to areas in its path. Most of Cuba is without power as of Wednesday evening
