Homes decorated for Hanukkah vandalized in Hampden

A part of the Miracle on 34th Street light display was vandalized Saturday. Homeowners said someone targeted the two homes on the street that are decorated for Hanukkah. There were smashed watermelons found on both properties. Each holiday season, Joshua Lamont and his wife decorate their home with symbols of their faith. Lamont soon learned that the other Hanukkah-themed home on his street also found watermelon thrown in their yard. He said police informed his family that the fruit has meaning as a symbol of Palestine solidarity reflecting the colors of the flag.