Cleat Hill in Bedford, pictured here during a previous incident, has been closed by the police [Tony Fisher/BBC]

Houses have been evacuated and roads closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a property.

Bedfordshire Police said it was assisting the fire service in Cleat Hill, Bedford, on Saturday morning.

The road's junctions with Kimbolton Road, Wentworth Drive, Bedford Road and Graze Hill have all been shut.

Police asked people to avoid the area while houses were being evacuated.

