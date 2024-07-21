Man charged after street evacuation alert

The cordon was put in place early on Friday after a property was searched [BBC]

A man has been charged in connection with an alert that saw 35 homes in Derbyshire evacuated for two nights.

Police searched a house in Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield, following an assault in the town on Friday, and found a number of suspicious items which resulted in the cordon being put in place.

Officers said Robert Spinks, 51, of Kingsley Avenue has been charged with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

Residents began being allowed to return to their homes in the early afternoon of Sunday.

Police are still at the scene speaking to residents [BBC]

Mr Spinks is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police said the initial incident took place at 00:25 BST on Derby Road and involved a man allegedly throwing a substance at another man.

The victim was taken to hospital but later discharged.

On Friday, officers closed a section of Kingsley Avenue between Church Street and Burns Road.

Three homes were initially evacuated before residents from a further 32 properties were told to leave.

A rest centre was established at Queens Park Leisure Centre for residents.

