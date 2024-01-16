Homes in Nettles Island flooded after storms move through Hutchinson Island
A handful of homes were flooded after storms on Monday night in a community called Nettles Island located on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County near Martin County.
While the dangerous cold will finally loosen its grip on Alberta this week, the milder air moving in will bring in snow with it as a system sneaks in. Some areas could see up to 35 cm of snow, so expect dangerous travel in the hardest-hit regions Wednesday
A continued risk for whiteouts and steep snowfall totals are likely for the typical snow belts as a classic lake-effect snow event continues into Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings spanned the majority of British Columbia and Alberta over the weekend
A major winter storm is targeting B.C’s South Coast with 5-15+ cm of snow. However, a boom-and-bust storm scenario is currently at play, but both are highly disruptive by Wednesday morning.
CHIBOUGAMAU, Que. — A Quebec man who posted conspiracy theories online that forest fires were being deliberately set by the government has pleaded guilty to starting a series of fires himself that forced hundreds of people from their homes. Brian Paré, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to 13 counts of arson and one count of arson with disregard for human life at the courthouse in Chibougamau, Que. Prosecutor Marie-Philippe Charron told the court that two of the 14 fires set by Paré forced the evacuation
A multi-day, lake-effect snow event could bring whiteouts and up to 40 cm of snow to some areas in Ontario
EDMONTON — Some Prairie politicians are taking Ottawa to task over its green-energy plans amid bone-chilling low temperatures, claiming on social media that electricity grid alerts in Alberta show renewables can't be depended on when temperatures plunge. "Right now, wind is generating almost no power. When renewables are unreliable, as they are now, natural gas plants must increase capacity to keep Albertans safe," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted on social media Friday, shortly after the p
Parts of British Columbia are being told to prepare for snow as a polar cold snap pushed east through the Prairies and into Ontario on Monday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said moisture from a Pacific system will bring precipitation beginning late Tuesday to central and southern B.C., and the potential for snow or icy rain during this time "could pose a hazard to travel and outdoor activities." Special weather statements are up for the southern part of the province, including Metro Vanc
Power has been restored after thousands in the Maritimes were without electricity on Sunday morning after a messy storm system swept across the region.Environment Canada has lifted all weather alerts for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. There were wind warnings across the region and a risk of storm surge in coastal areas.New Brunswick's provincial utility is showing no remaining outages on its map.As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power's outage map showed showed no major o
The winter started with talk of El Niño bringing in milder weather than a typical Canadian weather, but now the country is seeing extremely cold temperatures with Albertans even dealing with electric grid alerts. Our Sean Previl explains why we're seeing such dramatic fluctuations and when we can expect a return to more normal or even warmer temperatures.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the end, Mother Nature was no match for Bills Mafia. With the remnants of a lake-effect snowstorm moving north on Monday, the Bills' hearty fanbase took over, helping dig out Highmark Stadium while finding new ways to tailgate before Buffalo hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in a weather-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game. “Nothing was going to stop us,” said Ryan Stang, who organizes a tailgate event for each home game at a bar near the stadium. “It doesn’t matter if i
Dangerous travel will continue to be the story south, north and east of the GTA
Atlantic Canada is under the threat of freezing rain and snow as a winter weather system approaches. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the potential impacts and timing of this wintry mix,
Canada should be on "high alert" for 2024 wildfires, a scientist with the Canadian Forest Service said Friday, as he offered a sweeping view of last year's record-shattering season. Research scientist Piyush Jain stopped short of giving a prediction for the upcoming season during Friday's briefing. But he presented a number of charts showing certain indicators, such as drought conditions and soil moisture, look similar to around this time last year. He also pointed to temperature forecasts that
While studying human evolution to find solutions for the growing climate crisis, researchers found a mix of encouraging and depressing results.
Mostly sunny, a bit breezy and cold for MLK Day today. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid and upper 20s, making for a chilly start to an overall chilly stretch ahead. Lows tonight will fall into the teens with increasing clouds as the next system approaches. Light snow is expected on Tuesday which may bring moderate snow amounts depending on the track and intensity of that storm.
British Columbians set a new record for energy usage Friday night, with customers using 11,300 megawatts of energy amid an Arctic outflow that saw temperatures drop to the –40 C range in some parts of the province. Power utility B.C. Hydro said in a release the previous record for hourly energy demand was 10,977 megawatts set in December 2022. Saturday night's peak hourly load was also above the previous record, the authority added, at almost 11,000 megawatts. "B.C. is fortunate to have an integ
