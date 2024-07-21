Homes remain evacuated as firefighters work to halt Ridge Fire burning in Northern California

Favorable overnight conditions helped crews make progress on a wildfire that began Saturday near the border of Lake and Colusa counties.

The Ridge Fire started about 4:30 p.m. It has burned 2,500 acres and was 15% contained as of Sunday morning. The cause is under investigation.

Evacuation orders remained in place Sunday morning for about 30 homes in Lake County and 20 in Colusa County. Highway 20 was closed in both directions between Interstate 5 and Highway 16, as well as several roads around the area.

Calmer winds and milder temperatures helped aerial and ground crews make progress on containing the fire overnight, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

“Winds diminished at sundown (Saturday) with no shift in direction as they had anticipated,” said Jason Clay, a spokesman for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. “Lower temperatures brought up the humidity levels. Early on today, relative humidity levels are a little bit higher.”

Sights & sounds overnight on the #RidgeFire. It’s now 15% contained & approximately 2,500 acres.



Favorable weather conditions & a heavy resource order of dozers helped crews make progress constructing control lines while 3 helicopters conducted night water dropping operations. pic.twitter.com/4PyVXlFUvN — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 21, 2024

The favorable conditions allowed three helicopters to perform water drops overnight, he said.

On Saturday, about 300 personnel battled the fire. Clay said more ground and air resources were being dispatched Sunday, including a total of 19 bulldozers, 13 helicopters, two air tankers and an air attack plane.

“Crews are working hard today to tie in and fortify control lines with a focus on the north side,” Clay said. He added crews were trying to keep the fire south of Brim Road.

Clay said another priority was to open Highway 20 “as soon as possible.”