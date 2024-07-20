Homes remain evacuated as police continue search

Residents are still unable to return to their homes after they were evacuated by police on Friday.

Derbyshire Police said a house search in Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield, was carried out following an assault on Derby Road in the town at about 00:25 BST on Friday.

During the search, a number of suspicious items were found which resulted in the cordon being put in place and an evacuation of 35 homes in the immediate area for residents' safety, officers said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in police custody.

Officers said there was no indication how long the evacuation and cordon would be in place [BBC]

On Friday, Kingsley Avenue was closed from the junction with Church Street South to the junction with Burns Road.

Police confirmed on Saturday that the cordon was still in place and residents had not been allowed back in their homes.

A rest centre at Queen’s Park Leisure Centre has been set up.

Officers said there was no indication as to how long the evacuation and cordon would be in place.

