Homes, schools demolished as Israel attacks Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

Israel unleashed an aerial assault on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp Monday, demolishing homes and schools and killing at least 18 people − days after a strike on the city of Beit Lahiya that local officials said buried 87 people in the rubble in one of the deadliest attacks on the war-ravaged enclave in months.

Medics at the Indonesian Hospital just outside the refugee camp told Reuters that Israeli soldiers stormed a nearby school and arrested multiple people before setting it on fire. The fire spread to the hospital, shutting down the power, they said.

Israeli forces surrounded the hospital and two others in the area but did not enter, although one hospital reported heavy fire outside, witnesses said. Staff said they refused orders to evacuate and leave their patients unattended.

Israel has ramped up attacks at the refugee camp in recent weeks, saying it is targeting Hamas fighters in the area. Witnesses said dozens of men were arrested and people were rounded up and ordered to leave after Israel stormed the shelters.

The Israeli military said it "destroyed terrorist infrastructures and tunnel shafts" in the area and eliminated dozens of militants.

Palestinians evacuated the Jabalia refugee camp on Israeli orders as strikes on the area have ramped up in recent weeks.

Developments:

∎ Sam Rose, director of planning at the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, says people in Gaza are living in "absolutely unimaginable conditions." Rose, in an interview with Al Jazeera from southern Gaza, cited a full year of "repeated displacement, bombardment, loss of life, loss of property, deprivation and lack of food and water.”

∎ The German government called on Israel to “clarify every incident” involving the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. On Sunday, the U.N. peacekeeping force said an Israeli army bulldozer "deliberately demolished” an observation tower and fence in southern Lebanon, where Israel has launched a ground offensive.

Blinken makes 11th trip to Middle East since war began

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leaving Monday for a five-day trip to Israel and other nations in the Middle East, his 11th trip since Israel’s war on Gaza began more than a year ago. According to a State Department statement, Blinken will begin his trip in Israel and meet other regional leaders about the importance of ending the war, freeing the Israeli hostages held in Gaza and “alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Blinken will also discuss plans for postwar Gaza and emphasize "a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives,” the statement said.

Iran-backed militants under siege

Israel has stepped up its attacks against Hamas militants and infrastructure in recent weeks. Attacks have also been increased against Hezbollah in Lebanon, bringing that front to the brink of all-out war.

And last week the Pentagon announced that it had deployed B-2 Spirit bombers to the Middle East to destroy targets in Yemen controlled by rebel Houthi forces. The Houthis have conducted repeated attacks on U.S. and international vessels in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden since the war in Gaza began.

Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis all are financed and backed by Iran.

"The time has come for the U.S. administration to assert its leadership in the Middle East, by telegraphing through action to Iran that the chapter of Iran’s spreading instability throughout the region has come to a close," Avi Melamed, a regional analyst and former Israeli intelligence official, told USA TODAY. "A new page must be turned for the sake of the Middle East and the world at large.”

French leader hopeful Sinwar's death will expedite cease-fire

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar presents the opportunity for a new phase in cease-fire negotiations to end the war in Gaza. Macron’s office said the president expressed solidarity with Netanyahu after Hezbollah launched a drone toward the prime minister’s house on Saturday.

On Thursday, Israel announced the death of Sinwar, viewed as the mastermind behind the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7 that ignited the war. The militant group has not announced a successor to Sinwar, and it is unclear what impact his death could have on cease-fire negotiations. Hamas issued a statement, however, saying there would be no release of hostages until the war is over and Israeli forces have left Gaza.

Northern Gaza city hit with deadliest strike in months

The assault on the Jabalia refugee camp came two days after local officials said 87 people were killed or still missing and 40 were wounded by Israel's bombing of the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia.

The Israeli military dismissed the Hamas-run ministry's numbers as "exaggerated," saying they “do not line up with the information available to the IDF, the precision munitions used, and the precise damage done."

More than 42,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to health officials since the war began. Israel's siege of Gaza has displaced around 90% of the population and demolished two-thirds of all structures in the enclave, according to an analysis by the U.N.'s Satellite Center. An estimated 1.84 million people in Gaza are suffering from acute malnutrition, according to a report last week.

