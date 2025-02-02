Water restored to 6,500 homes after mains burst

Water supplies have been restored to about 6,500 homes and shops which were left without a supply overnight after a water mains burst in the south side of Glasgow.

Scottish Water confirmed properties in the G41, G42, G43 and G44 postcode areas faced disruption to their supply following the burst, which happened at about 16:30 on Saturday.

The areas affected included Shawlands and Strathbungo.

Police Scotland said Pollokshaws Road was closed from Albert Drive to Cumberland Street, while there was also flooding on Cumberland Street, Eglington Street and Maxwell Drive.

Scottish Water said engineers had worked through the night and supply had been restored to 6,500 properties with only "a small number" still experiencing disruption.

Road users and the public were advised to avoid the area.

A statement by Scottish Water said: "Complex valve operations have been completed to re-route water through different parts of our network and bring all customers back into supply although, this may be at reduced pressure.

"Further network adjustments are being carried out in an effort to boot this pressure and restore normal water supplies.

"Customers who requested bottled water will be contacted to ensure their supplies are restored."

The company also warned customers that while repair work continued, "you may continue to experience low pressure, and/or discoloured water.

"If you experience discoloured water, please run your cold kitchen tap only at half pressure until the water runs clear."