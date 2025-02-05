New homes spark beach sewage spill fears

Aled Scourfield - BBC News
·3 min read
Kate Freeman is standing on the beach looking at the camera. Her long, blonde hair is being caught in the wind and she is wearing a red fluffy jumper. The sea can be seen in the background along with with the cliffs above.
Swimmer Kate Freeman is concerned about sewage in St Brides Bay [BBC]

Plans to build 76 new homes overlooking a seaside resort could make pollution problems worse, say opponents.

Mill Bay Homes want to build apartments and houses near Marine Parade in Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire including some affordable housing.

Swimmers claim sewage spills in to local rivers and the sea often prevents them from swimming in St Brides Bay.

Mill Bay Homes said they were committed to protecting the environment and would fund improvements to sewage infrastructure.

Swimmer Kate Freeman raised concerned about the impact of pollution on water quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Swimming is very popular, but there is quite often a problem with sewage, especially when the weather's been bad," she said.

"There needs to be more houses for people but the sewage treatment infrastructure needs to improve before that happens."

Kate Evans also swims in St Brides Bay and says improvements are needed.

"We need houses for people but it comes down to the water companies taking responsibility. It's illogical, if it's already not working, to build more on top," she added.

Kate Evans smiles at the camera. She is stood on the beach with the sea and wet sand behind her, wearing a blue jacket and big pink scarf.
Kate Evans says there needs to be more sewage treatment capacity [BBC]

The latest data available from Welsh Water shows the nearby sewage treatment works discharged sewage for almost 602 hours in 2023, with a total of 47 spills.

Sewage was also discharged from Broad Haven South beach for a total of 53 hours in 2023, with 21 separate spills recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmental consultant Andy Drumm, who lives in Broad Haven, has written to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to express concerns about the plans.

He said: "In recent years there has been quite a lot of additional housing development in the village but the sewage treatment works has not kept up.

"We're getting more and more frequent dumps and leaks of raw sewage into the stream that flows onto the beach here. Any increase in housing has to be accompanied by an increase in sewage treatment capacity."

Mill Bay Homes said measures would be "put in place to mitigate any additional pressures" on the existing sewage system and that they would "fully fund improvement works to the sewage infrastructure".

Andy Drumm faces the camera. He has grey hair and glasses and is wearing a blue coat. In the background can be seen the beach and a large white building, although out of focus.
Andy Drumm claims the local sewage works is already "overstretched". [BBC]

Mr Drumm also raised concerns about plans to capture rain water run-off from the new housing development in an "attenuation pond" near a community nature reserve called the Slash Pond.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: "It is an oasis of woodland and water and is a critically important habitat for wildlife.

"They want to clear scrub woodland and install an attenuation pond to receive all the run-off from the housing estate, and drain it into the Slash Pond. There have been no studies carried out on the aquatic impact that will result from this."

Mill Bay Homes said the water collected in the attenuation pond would be "naturally filtered" and "reduce the risk of future flooding".

Cllr Nick Neumann
Councillor Nick Neumann has called for investment by Welsh Water [BBC]

A pre-application consultation on the plans has been held by Asbri Planning on behalf of Mill Bay Homes.

A formal planning application will be submitted to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. The authority wants around 34% of the homes to affordable.

Local councillor Nick Neumann said he was "really supportive" of more affordable housing for local people but added it was important there were "no adverse effects on existing communities, landscape and environment".

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would urge Dwr Cymru [Welsh Water] to really double down on this and invest more," he said

Welsh Water said it had not yet been "formally consulted" on the plans but had offered "pre planning advice" to the agents for Mill Bay Homes.

The company said a "hydraulic modelling assessment" was required but there was "sufficient capacity" at the local waste water treatment works "to accommodate the foul flows" from the development.

Latest Stories

  • 2.2 billion gallons of water flowed out of California reservoirs because of Trump’s order to open dams

    There are two major problems with Trump’s order, water experts said: The water will not flow to Los Angeles, and it is being wasted by being released during the wet winter season.

  • Alberta woman fined $15K after pleading guilty to importing serval cats

    OKOTOKS, Alta. — An Alberta woman has been fined $15,000 after she pleaded guilty to illegally importing two serval cats into the province.

  • Piikani Nation hunters harvest first bison in Banff in over 145 years

    The skull of a bison sits on display with the Piikani Nation flag hung on the wall behind it. Some of the men responsible for the skull's presence are sharing their experience of returning to their ancestral hunting grounds for the first time in 145 years.It's been nearly four months since Joshua Crow Shoe, Rylan Weasel Bear, Owen Stump, Kieven Weasel Bear and Leroy Crazy Boy hiked through a remote area of Banff National Park to look for bison, but what they felt on the day of their ultimate suc

  • Widespread snowfall in Ontario means a near-miss of 1,500-km stretch of ice

    It will be a close call for southern Ontario with a stateside storm but most of the region is looking to dodge an icy mess spanning more than 1,500 kilometres south of the border this week. Instead, widespread snow looks to be the main culprit of difficult travel come Thursday

  • 2 large N.S. exporters say they're prepared for U.S. tariffs

    Representatives for two large exporters in Nova Scotia say they're ready for U.S. import tariffs, even though they were delayed on Monday just before they were to be implemented.Mike Hartery, co-manager of the Port Hawkesbury Paper mill, said the company had been waiting Monday afternoon to find out if the promised 25 per cent import tariff would kick in on Tuesday.The mill was not expecting any special carve-outs or exemptions for the paper industry, he said."We believe that that is highly unli

  • US Interior Department takes first steps to carry out Trump energy agenda

    In a statement, the agency said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, the former governor of North Dakota, signed six orders on his first day in office. The moves by Burgum signal a dramatic shift in Interior Department policies.

  • 'Incredibly dangerous': How to prepare for incoming ice storm

    Though some snow is possible with this system, the main weather threat will be freezing rain, and thus ice, forecasters said.

  • This company is using fish guts to feed flies

    NRGene, an agriculture technology company, is teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to get unused fish waste, which would otherwise be dumped in landfills, to feed black soldier flies before they lay eggs.

  • Scientists solve the mystery of sea turtles' 'lost years'

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Using satellite trackers, scientists have discovered the whereabouts of young sea turtles during a key part of their lives.

  • Some B.C. schools cancel in-person learning as snow batters South Coast, Vancouver Island

    Some post-secondary schools in B.C. have moved to online learning Tuesday as snow continues to batter the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.Environment Canada has forecast Metro Vancouver will be hit with two to four centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off in the afternoon. Meanwhile, parts of Vancouver Island, which began digging out from under the snow Monday, will get more snow today. East Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo is forecasted to get five centimetres of

  • A short list of U.S. goods which will be charged 25 per cent tariffs starting Tuesday

    OTTAWA — Effective Tuesday, Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on $30 billion in goods originating in the United States — part of Canada's response to sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Electric trucks cheaper than diesel vehicles on long-haul routes in Shenzhen trial: expert

    Battery-powered electric trucks driving long-distance routes from Shenzhen are more cost-effective than those powered by diesel fuel, according to an expert from a think tank. A pilot programme completed last year in the city showed that trucks that run on batteries beat diesel-fuelled vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership if their annual mileage exceeded 60,000 kilometres, said Xie Haiming, the director of Shenzhen Xieli New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation Centre, a t

  • Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., company teams up with flies-as-food startup to provide fish guts as feed

    An Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask., fishing company has made a deal to use fish waste to feed flies instead of dumping it in the landfill.NRGene Canada, an agriculture technology company, announced on Jan. 16 it was teaming up with Île-à-la-Crosse Fish Company to use fish waste to feed black soldier fly larvae.NRGene was started in 2020 with the goal of making food out of flies. The company collaborated with a Swiss technology group called Bühler to set up the North American Insect Centre at the Universi

  • Scientists hope these tiny froglets can save their species

    LONDON (AP) — It was quite the journey for such tiny froglets: traveling thousands of miles from the forests of southern Chile to London, carried and brooded inside their fathers' vocal sacs for safety.

  • Wilted leaves signal bigger hit to Argentina's soy, corn harvest

    STORY: Argentinian farmer Dario Sabini's corn plants should be green at this time of year.Instead, they are dry and crinkle between his fingers as his town suffers under a recent drought. "We are seeing here corn that's already gone. The plant is already yellow, it will not come back,” he said. Sabini is a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo, about 125 miles from Buenos Aires. He's one of thousands of rural farmers affected by dry and hot weather since January amid the La Niña climate phenomenon. Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soy oil and meal, as well as the third top exporter of corn. Dry weather has forced grains exchanges in the country to cut their forecasts for the current crop.The Buenos Aires grains exchange currently estimates 49.6 million tons of soybeans and 49 million tons for corn in the 2024/2025 harvest.Farmers like Sabini say the reality is likely worse.Agro-climatologist Eduardo Sierra, who advises the grains exchange, explains:"If it started raining now you could have 45 million tons of each crop (soy and corn). Every week that passes in February without rain, you lose 5 million tons of each crop."Juan Gardey is also a farmer in Veinticinco de Mayo.Looking over his wilting soybean plants, he says they urgently need rain to improve crop yields. "The first soybeans were doing very well, they were very beautiful up to the blooming stage and then it got complicated without water. You can see many ruined flowers from stopping during development."A smaller harvest could be a major problem for Argentina, which relies heavily on grain exports for much-needed foreign currency to prop up its embattled economy. Concerned by the situation, the government of President Javier Milei last month cut taxes at least until the end of June on agricultural exports, in order to speed up grain sales.Some experts are predicting rain to arrive in the next few weeks, but the amount and area of coverage are big unknowns.

  • Schools shut as tremors shake Greece’s ‘Instagram island’

    The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.

  • Weather alerts for bands of additional snow for B.C.'s South Coast

    An Arctic outflow setup will continue to fuel significant, strait-effect snow along the B.C. coast on Tuesday, likely to result in more travel interruptions and potential school closures

  • Atmospheric river will continue to drench portions of California, forecasters say

    At atmospheric river continues to slam portions of California Tuesday, with multiple inches of rain expected until Wednesday morning.

  • Farmers work with National Trust to boost wildlife

    National Trust supports tenant farmers in Purbeck through nature-friendly farming programme.