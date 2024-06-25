Homes Surrounded By Floodwaters in Sioux City

Homes were surrounded by floodwaters in Sioux City, Iowa, on Monday, June 24, as heavy rain led to flash flooding and evacuations in the area.

Video from Jerry Junior Limoges shows floodwaters surrounding homes in the city on Monday afternoon.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds requested an expedited Presidential Disaster Declaration for Iowa counties where damage was sustained from storms and widespread flooding on June 21.

The declaration would allow federal resources to assist with local damage and recovery for disaster-affected homeowners, renters, and businesses. Credit: Jerry Junior Limoges via Storyful