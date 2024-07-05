Homes with views: the best properties on the market right now, from Highgate to Crystal Palace

Our pick of homes with views for sale in London (ES)

We all need something to look at from our windows: green spaces, the river, the city skyline. And in London, the best views come with height.

From a listed terrace on one of Highgate’s hills to a sky-high Canary Wharf penthouse, here are nine of the best homes with views on the market now.

Westminster, SW1

Kings Gate Walk (Savills/Rightmove)

£9.95 million

Airy 3,388 sq ft penthouse apartment on the 13th floor of Kings Gate. Underfloor heating, 24-hour concierge, a wraparound balcony, private roof terrace and views over the Royal Parks and beyond.

Savills, 0203 8348661.

Crystal Palace, SE19

Anerley Grove (Acorn/Rightmove)

£550,000

Two-bedroom, split-level maisonette with 1,021 sq ft of space, double-height ceilings, original coving and, on a good day, views as far as Kent.

Acorn, 0208 1033840.

Highgate, N6

Highgate West Hill (Goldschmidt & Howland/Rightmove)

£5.25 million

Grade II-listed Georgian terrace with three bedrooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a steam shower room. There are two terraces, a balcony and roof garden from which to enjoy the views over London.

Goldschmidt & Howland, 0203 8348404.

Wimbledon, SW19

Victoria Drive (Knight Frank)

£1.5 million

Southwest-facing, four-bedroom penthouse apartment with a dual aspect reception room, conservatory, private terrace and 360-degree views over the All England Lawn Tennis Club, surrounding parks and the city.

Knight Frank, 0203 8677003.

Canary Wharf, E14

Crossharbour Plaza (Hamptons/Rightmove)

£3 million

Duplex apartment on the 44th and 45th floors of Arena Tower. There are views of the London skyline from every room, interiors designed by Nicola Fontanella, and a double-height living area which leads to the terrace.

Hamptons, 0203 8348710.

Greenwich, SE10

West Grove (JLL/Rightmove)

£4.5 million

Thanks to its elevated position, this six-bedroom, five-storey period house has an outlook across Blackheath and Canary Wharf. 4,778 sq ft, with a roof terrace and a pergola outside, complete with blinds and gas heaters.

JLL, 0203 9096598.

Brixton, SW2

Brixton Hill (Marsh & Parsons)

£710,000

Bright, two-bedroom apartment on the top floor of this new development. 807 sq ft of space, underfloor heating throughout, and views across south London from the open plan living area and balcony.

Marsh & Parsons, 0207 7334595.

St Johns Wood, NW8

St John’s Wood Road (bps London/Rightmove)

£12.5 million

3,617 sq ft, four-bedroom luxury penthouse on the 10th floor of Pavilion Apartments. Terraces to the front and rear, overlooking Lords Cricket Ground and the city skyline.

Bps London, 0208 1380340.

Gipsy Hill, SE19

Lymer Avenue (The Modern House)

£490,000

Two-bedroom apartment on the penthouse floor of Raleigh Court, built in the 1950s and 60s. Sympathetically renovated modernist interiors, with wide windows in the living room to showcase the views over Crystal Palace.

The Modern House, 02038348558.