Homicide investigation near Roswell

- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died After Parents Treated ‘Serious Life-Threatening’ Injuries with Smoothies, Say Police
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
- The Canadian Press
A teen was falling asleep during a courtroom field trip. She ended up in cuffs and jail clothes
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
- People
Ex-University of Kentucky Student Pleads Guilty After Racist Attack of Black Student Was Caught on Video
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
- PA Media: UK News
Woman ‘lost faith in everything’ after rape case dropped over ‘sexsomnia’ claims
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
- The State
SC woman’s fiancé was charged with murder. Then police found what she hid inside her body
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
- USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs player offers to cover $1.5M in stolen chicken wings to free woman
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
- People
La. Woman Who Helped Her Boyfriend After He Killed His 3 Kids in Fire Is Attacked in Courtroom
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
- CBC
Butter stolen from 2 stores in Guelph
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
- CBC
Police charge man and woman following sexual assault in Amherstburg
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr
- CNN
New Zealand to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the US
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
- HuffPost
Man Accused Of Killing Wife With Eye Drops Allegedly Poisoned Daughter While Awaiting Trial
Joshua Hunsucker was free on $1.5 million bond when authorities say he poisoned his 10-year-old, who recovered, using the same chemical with which authorities allege he killed his wife in 2018.
- USA TODAY
California man accused of slashing teen's throat after sexual assault: Police
Arthur Dean Knapp, 40, is being held at the Madera County jail on a slew of charges, including rape and attempted murder for the alleged attack.
- The Canadian Press
White Florida woman says she fatally shot Black neighbor amid fear for her own life
A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday.
- CBC
This rural Saskatchewan town is offering $30,000 to anyone who builds a home there
In his bustling restaurant kitchen, Roman Chernyrk and his staff are cooking up food for an increasingly busy and multicultural Moosomin, Sask. He's making trays of perogies alongside pizzas, chatting with his new-to-Canada employees in Ukrainian and English. "There's such a great feeling of community that is hard to find these days — anywhere. That's why this is home," he said. "We're growing."Chernyrk and his employees are part of an influx of population and business growth in Moosomin, a smal
- CBC
Tenancy board dismisses N.S. senior's claim asking for help with leaky ceiling
After more than a year, Joan Underwood got sick of walking past a large, leaking split in the ceiling of her apartment building's hallway. Some days, she saw dark, murky water in a bucket placed below the hole, as brown stains extended from the cracked plaster and water damage dappled the carpet below.At one point, a pole appeared to be holding up the ceiling. She worried it would cave in, and decided to seek help from Nova Scotia's tenancy board."Something's got to be done, because right now no
- Robb Report
Thieves Who Allegedly Stole a $1 Million Patek Philippe From a Man in Beverly Hills Just Got Nabbed
The suspects allegedly took the platinum Nautilus at gunpoint from a gent at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
- CNN
Judge removes election-denying lawyer from Dominion defamation case for ‘egregious misconduct’
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.
- The Canadian Press
Iran police shot a woman while trying to seize her car over hijab law violation, activists say
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — On a darkened road beside the Caspian Sea, Iranian police officers opened fire last month on a 31-year-old woman who had tried to speed away likely knowing they wanted to seize her vehicle.
- CBC
Teenage boy now facing 1st-degree murder in death of 65-year-old Mount Pearl woman: RNC
A 65-year-old woman was found dead inside a Mount Pearl home on Smallwood Drive in August of 2023. (Ted Dillon/CBC)A year after a teenage boy was accused of second-degree murder, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has announced it's upgraded his charge.In August 2023, a 14-year-old boy — who cannot be named due to his age — was accused of killing a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl. He was initially charged with second-degree murder."However, given additional investigation, the charge has now be
- CBC
Youths charged after firearms seized in Whitby collision: police
Five young people are facing a string of charges and Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after two of them were seriously hurt while allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Durham Region.Durham police said they seized two firearms and prohibited magazines from the vehicle the youths were in after it crashed in Whitby Monday night.In a news release Wednesday, police said they initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area of Winchester Road W. and Thornton Road N. around 10:30 p.