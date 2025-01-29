Homicide investigation underway after body found at cemetery
The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office said it's investigating a death Tuesday morning as a homicide.
The Dauphin County District Attorney's Office said it's investigating a death Tuesday morning as a homicide.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A former police detective in Kansas left five suicide letters before fatally shooting himself as he was about to stand trial last month over allegations that he sexually assaulted and terrorized vulnerable Black women for decades, investigators announced Tuesday.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
Luis Lopez-Martinez, 38, is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities say
The man has not yet been charged but could be soon, police say
RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
The alleged victim is under 17 years old, prosecutors said.
A judge said their crimes inflicted ‘terrible suffering’ on their young victims.
TORONTO — Two girls who pleaded guilty in the alleged fatal swarming of a homeless man in Toronto will not face further time in custody after an Ontario judge found Tuesday that the strip searches they underwent while detained had violated their right to privacy.
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — One of the two hit men who shot Ripudaman Singh Malik to death in Surrey, B.C., in 2022 has been handed a life sentence without parole for 20 years — but the victim's family still wants to know who hired the pair of young killers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Justice Department said Monday that it had fired more than a dozen employees who worked on criminal investigations into President Donald Trump.
For the first time in nearly three decades, the father of JonBenét Ramsey says he feels confident in the leadership investigating his daughter’s 1996 murder.
An HVAC store in Vaughan, Ont., has been broken into for a third time by thieves who smash their way in, grab what they can, and quickly take off, police say.Metalworks HVAC Superstores was targeted in incidents in August, October, and most recently on Jan. 23, according to York Regional Police. Security camera footage from the first two thefts provided to the CBC by Metalworks shows a van being used to smash through the shop's large garage-style doors. In the most recent incident, which came af
"The bottom line is my 79-year-old husband of 58 years was convinced he was in love with this person, even though he had never heard her voice."
TBH, I am equally terrified and intrigued while reading (and trying to solve) these.
Thomas J. Mascia Jr. was charged with tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident and official misconduct
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An American extradited from France to face charges in a 2013 campus sexual assault case has waived his right to a pretrial hearing in Pennsylvania this week.
Kyle Dumble, 27, was convicted of murder following 24-year-old Jack Field's death on Nov. 18, 2023
Taylor Santiago is accused of killing her ex-husband while a 12-year-old child was in another room: police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Nigerian man has been extradited to the U.S. and charged with causing the death of a South Carolina teen who took his own life after the suspect posed as a woman and tried to extort the teen after he sent nude photos, prosecutors say.
A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of a B.C. man alleged to have been at the centre of an international money-laundering operation.B.C. Supreme Court Justice Alan Ross also handed Richard Charles Reed a six-year prison sentence for intentional discharge of a prohibited weapon and a four-year sentence for possession of a prohibited weapon, which the 26-year-old will serve at the same time as the life sentence."It is clear t