Homicide investigators called in after two women die in B.C. balcony fall

NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in North Vancouver, B.C., say homicide investigators have been called in after two women died from falling off the balcony of an apartment building.

RCMP say officers responded to reports that two people who had fallen from the building on Esplanade Avenue in the city's Shipyards area at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The two women were initially found suffering from injuries and police say they were later pronounced dead despite efforts by emergency personnel to save them.

The Mounties say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be working with the serious crime unit at the North Vancouver detachment.

They provided no further information except to say police were gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press