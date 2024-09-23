Homicide investigators identify victim of Langley, B.C., shooting

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Langley, B.C., on Saturday evening. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Langley, B.C., on Saturday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said that it was notified of gunshots in the area of 196 Street and 84 Avenue around 6 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Police say that 38-year-old Johnathan Hebrada-Walters of Edmonton died after the shooting near Willoughby.

Investigators said in a statement that Hebrada-Walters was known to police, and the shooting is likely linked to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Police say a second victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries a few blocks east of where Hebrada-Walters was found.

A second victim was located nearby, at the intersection of 208 Street and 78 Avenue. Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

"This investigation continues to unfold," said Staff Sgt. David Lee in the statement.

"We are in contact with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) as well as policing partners in Alberta to determine how these victims are linked to one another."

Officials are asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the two areas where the victims were found between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448.

Police are looking for CCTV and dashcam footage of these two areas in Langley, B.C., as they investigate a fatal shooting on Saturday evening.

Police are looking for CCTV and dashcam footage of these two areas in Langley, B.C., as they investigate a fatal shooting on Saturday evening. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)