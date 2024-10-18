Honda Recalling 720,000 Civics, Accords & CR-Vs Over Potential Fuel Leak

If you drive a late-model Accord, Civic or CR-V, you may need to bring your car into the shop to get checked out. On Tuesday, Honda announced a voluntarily recall of approximately 720,000 2023-2025 Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. due to a defective high-pressure fuel pump — an issue that could lead to fuel leaks and an increased risk of fire.

According to Honda, it's possible for cracks to form inside the defective fuel pump. These cracks could grow to the point that fuel leaks out while the car is on, causing an increased risk of fire — as well as higher chances of a crash or injury. (As of the recall announcement, however, Honda has not received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue)

The vehicles being recalled are the 2023-2024 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid, 2025 Honda Civic Sedan and Civic Sedan Hybrid, and 2023-2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid. It's worth noting that the Civic and CR-V were already part of a recall campaign earlier this month that impacted 1.7 million Honda vehicles. That recall was related to a steering gearbox worm wheel; failure of that part would result in significantly increased steering effort.

For the defective fuel pump recall, Honda will contact registered owners of all affected models by mail in December. Owners will be asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer for a free inspection. If the high-pressure fuel pump is found to be defective, the dealer will replace the part at no charge. Honda urges owners to schedule an appointment with their dealer and take their car in for inspection as soon as they receive their notification.

If you have a vehicle that may be affected by this recall and do not wish to wait for the official notification, however, you can see if your vehicle is included by visiting www.recalls.honda.com, or by calling (888) 234-2138.



