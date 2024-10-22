Honda recalls more than 700,000 cars for fuel leak issue: See list of affected vehicles

Honda has initiated its second major vehicle recall this month, this time for over 700,000 vehicles that may experience a fuel leak due to a cracked pump.

Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall last week for certain Honda Accord, Civic and Hybrid models, totaling 720,810 potentially impacted cars.

According to the notice, the faulty production of high-pressure fuel pumps resulted in cracks that can worsen when the pump is functioning. This can cause fuel leaks and lead to an increased risk of injury, warned NHTSA.

This recall comes after another one issued by Honda for 1.7 million cars in early October due to steering wheel issues.

See a full list of the recalled Hondas and how to get yours fixed.

Pump may leak fuel

According to the recall information sent to NHTSA from Honda, the high-pressure fuel pump in affected vehicles may crack and leak fuel.

The issue was caused by improper production of high-pressure fuel pumps, said Honda. As a result, a crack can form in the core component of the fuel pump, causing a leak. A fuel leak that occurs near an ignition source increases the risk of fire, crash and/or injury.

In some cases, the odor of gas while vehicles were driven or idling was reported.

A Honda Accord car is displayed on the sales lot at Honda Marin on October 16, 2024 in San Rafael, California. Honda announced the recall of 720,000 cars and SUVs due to defective high-pressure fuel pumps that could develop cracks that would allow fuel leaks.

What Hondas are part of the recall?

2023-2024 Honda Accord

2023-2024 Honda Accord Hybrid

2025 Honda Civic

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

2023-2025 CR-V Hybrid

What to do if your car is recalled

Dealers will inspect and replace the high-pressure fuel pump as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 4, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.

Car owners looking to check the status of their vehicles can enter their information into the NHTSA recall check or check USA TODAY's recall database for car and motor vehicle recalls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honda recalls 700K Accords, Civics, CR-Vs over fuel leak issue