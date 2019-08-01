Honda Shows Off Peter Cunninghan's Car Collection

Spoiler alert: it's all Hondas and Acuras.

RealTime Racing owner Peter Cunninghan has been competing in various Hondas and Acuras almost exclusively for the last 32 years, so it isn't hard to understand why he has grown fond of the brands. Over the years, he has amassed an impressive collection of Honda and Acura products, and earlier this year, Honda headed to Saukville, Wisconsin (just north of Milwaukee) to give us an inside look.

In the video, Cunninghan says that his initial collection started out with Hondas that had some sort of connection to his racing history, but that all changed when he came across a first-gen Accord. After that, he started collection all sorts of interesting Honda vehicles, and "one thing led to another" and he ended up with a warehouse full of cars, motorcycles, scooters, toys, memorabilia and even a classic Chevrolet delivery truck that was used to deliver Honda motorcycles. He even replicated the original Honda storefront in his display of cars!

This collection has just about every sporty and/or quirky Honda and Acura you could imagine from a low-mileage N600 to the Motocompo "trunk bike" not to mention sporty models (like the CRX Si, Integra Type R and Acura NSX) and even some that were never sold in the U.S. So what does Cunningham consider to be the most significant of his entire collection? You'll have to watch the video for yourself to find out.

In addition to be his racing partner, Cunningham says that Hondas are special to him for their emotion, technology, reliability and performance. RealTime Racing currently fields Honda Civic Type R, Acura TSX and Acura NSX racecars, and over 32 years of racing, the team has won 15 World Challenge Championships.

Read More...



Pair Of Rare Honda NSX Type Rs Head To Auction

Is This MK1 Honda Civic The Genesis Of Modern Reliability?









