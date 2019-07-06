Honesty is best policy as national netballers head for tough World Cup

SINGAPORE — They will be facing tough opposition right from the start of their Netball World Cup (NWC) campaign, and the Singapore national team will tackle the challenges with one simple philosophy: honesty.

Honesty in providing feedback on one another’s performances. Honesty in holding one another accountable for their tasks on the netball court. And honesty in dealing with one another’s emotional state as they focus on reaching their targets at the 12-21 July tournament in Liverpool.

It is a philosophy that has served them well during preparations for the Cup, according to head coach Natalie Milicich and captain Charmaine Soh, as they spoke to Yahoo News Singapore on Thursday (4 July) before they fly off for the competition on Monday.

“It’s all about having accountability, ownership and responsibility for what we’re doing, and not having excuses and denials around our performances,” said 51-year-old Milicich, who has taken the reins of the national team since 2017.

“I have a coaching philosophy around giving my players that honest feedback, building trust in them and the belief they can do it. We do a lot of player-to-player feedback as well, to make sure we’re all on the same page.”

Singapore netball head coach Natalie Milicich giving instructions during training for the upcoming Netball World Cup. (PHOTO: Stefanus Ian/Yahoo News Singapore)

Upfront with opinions

Soh, 28, also believes that it is crucial for all her national teammates to be upfront with their opinions, especially as the 12-member squad is still relatively green in terms of international experience, with only Soh and centre Kimberly Lim having taken part in the last NWC in 2015.

“It’s something I really value in this group, the way we are not afraid to sound out if we have anything we don’t like about one another’s performances,” said the goal shooter, who will be taking part in her third NWC.

“All of us know that our criticisms are never personal, we just want to improve and be on the same page of winning games. It’s about encouraging ourselves and sorting things out immediately.”

This sort of unity and camaraderie would be crucial as Singapore enter the NWC as the lowest-ranked team among the 16 contending nations.

This will be the fourth consecutive NWC that Singapore have qualified for, and they have finished in 15th place in each of the past three editions of the quadrennial tournament. Their best-ever finish, since the Cup introduced the knockout stages in 1991, was 12th place in 1999.

Singapore national netball captain Charmaine Soh (second from right) discussing with her teammates during training ahead of the Netball World Cup. (PHOTO: Stefanus Ian/Yahoo News Singapore)

Even so, Milicich has set a target of improving on that 15th-place finish, a target which she believes is realistic enough for everyone in the team to focus on.

“We’re going to struggle for results, it’s going to be tough for us to compete against teams with full-time netballers. We don’t have that luxury here, everyone is already finding it tough to balance work and sports,” the New Zealander said.

“We don’t have the luxury of facing weaker teams first, and then build into the competition. We have to start strong.”

Key match against Barbados

Indeed, much will rest upon their opening group match against Barbados on 12 July. Even though the Caribbean nation, ranked 12th in the world, are already 12 spots above Singapore in the world rankings, the other two teams in the group are ranked even higher: four-time champions New Zealand (No. 4) and Malawi (No. 6).

