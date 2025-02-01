Honeymoon couple unable to access their money online as Barclays suffers major IT glitch

A newlywed couple say they have been locked out of their bank accounts while on their honeymoon as Barclays suffered a major IT glitch.

People were unable to access money overnight after the issue struck on what was payday for many British workers.

Hundreds of customers reportedly claim they are experiencing interrupted services and missing funds, with some alleging they have had no access to their cash for nearly 24 hours.

David Marsh and his wife, from Cumbria, told Sky News they've been experiencing problems accessing their money while on holiday in Australia to celebrate their marriage.

"I'm unable to receive money for my honeymoon into my current account or use my current account to clear my credit card before departing," he said.

"My message to Barclays is: I've been a current account holder with Barclays since 1986. The day I return to the UK, I will be moving my current account to another provider and leaving them."

What has Barclays said?

Barclays has apologised to customers, saying the company is facing ongoing technical issues.

It warned that some people may see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show.

"We will ensure that no customer is left out of pocket," the bank said in a statement on Saturday.

Mum 'unable to buy milk'

A mother claimed she was unable to buy milk for her baby due to the IT glitch.

"My four-month-old is out of milk powder and screaming for a feed and I still haven't been paid," she said.

She added: "I've been in tears for hours."

'Money never arrived in my account'

Karen Bannister, 52, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, told Sky News: "I had transferred all my money into Barclays to cover paying for gas, electric, rent, petrol, food etc. The money never arrived in my Barclays account.

She added: "My card got declined at the supermarket which was completely embarrassing and by 9pm I was without heating because my gas had run out."

"Yesterday was awful. Barclays need to pay compensation to those affected. People were without salary and some couldn't pay their tax before the deadline.

"Following this, I'm leaving Barclays - and I've been a customer for 40 years."

Frustrated customers have also been reaching out to Barclays support via social media.

"Due to you Barclays I'm left without money had a food shop due for delivery this morning which now will get cancelled, leave my four kids with no food it's a joke as (it is) my money," one X user claimed.

Another added: "How can I eat and keep warm if I can't get to my funds?"

A third person claimed: "Well I've just had to put all my shopping back in Tesco never been so embarrassed in my life .. as can't access my own money."

The Down Detector tracker has shown more than 1,600 reports of outages for Barclays banking services since Friday.

In its statement on Saturday, Barclays said: "We're incredibly sorry for the ongoing technical issues that are impacting our customers' accounts.

"Some may see an outdated balance, and payments made or received may not show.

"We're working hard to fix this issue, and customers should not try to make the payment again."