'Honeytrap' MP William Wragg Quits Commons Committee Roles

William Wragg said he had been “weak” after becoming concerned that the Grindr user had “compromising” material on him. NurPhoto via Getty Images

William Wragg, the Tory MP caught up in the “honeytrap” sexting scam, has reportedly quit two committees in parliament following the revelations.

The MP last week said he gave the phone numbers of other MPs to a person he met on the dating app Grindr.

Wragg said he had been “weak” after becoming concerned that the man had “compromising” material on him.

Now, reports suggest the 36-year-old has resigned as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbench MPs, and also stepped down from his role heading the public administration and constitutional affairs committee.

NEW: Understand that William Wragg has stepped down as chair of @CommonsPACAC and as vice chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 committee — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) April 8, 2024

Pressure has mounted in recent days amid concerns over parliamentary security.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, praised Wragg for making a “courageous and fulsome apology”

Bur Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns branded Wragg an “idiot” for “compromising security” as she revealed she had also been targeted with a spear-phishing text.

It is understood that the Hazel Grove MP, who is standing down at the general election, will not lose the Conservative whip over the affair, which has rocked Westminster.

Nicholas Watt, "It looks like William Wragg is standing back as vice chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs. And stepping back as Chair of the cross party administration and constitutional affairs select committee"



"Members of both committees have not been notified of… pic.twitter.com/wgPFiUSUMP — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 8, 2024

Wragg told The Times last week: “I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t. Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”

Those targeted by the phishing attack were reportedly sent unsolicited messages on WhatsApp from senders identifying themselves as “Charlie” or “Abi”.

Police and parliamentary authorities are investigating.

