Hong Kong activist living in UK fears kidnap from bounty hunters after £100,000 price put on her head

A teenager living in the UK who had a £102,000 bounty put on her head by the Hong Kong government over pro-democracy protests says she fears for her safety.

Chloe Cheung, 19, was placed on Hong Kong's wanted list when she was charged last month with offences under the controversial national security law which clamps down on pro-democracy protests.

She told the Times that she feared she could be kidnapped by a bounty hunter and taken to the Chinese embassy, claiming she was not being given enough protection by British officials.

She told the paper she had only received a self-protection handbook by the Met Police, which tells her to call 999 if she is in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think that's absolutely not enough," Ms Cheung said.

"I thought they would come to my house and register my number so that if I call 999 they will prioritise it. But they didn't offer anything like that.

"I'm the youngest [Hongkonger to be on the wanted list]. I am a girl. I live alone. I feel like I am the easiest target on the list, which makes me feel very unsafe."

Since Ms Cheung was born after 1997, the year that Britain transferred control of Hong Kong to China, she does not have British nationality.

She came to the UK after taking part in protests against the introduction of the national security law.

It criminalises anything considered as secession, such as breaking away from China; and “subversion” by undermining the power or authority of the central government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six other people were put on the ‘wanted’ list by Hong Kong authorities in December for their pro-democracy activities.

Three of those are also based in the UK: Chung Kim-wah, 64, commentator and former pollster, Tony Chung, 23, a former head of a pro-independence group, and Carmen Lau, 29, a member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council.

A Met Police spokesman said: "We do not comment on matters of protective security in relation to any specific individuals.

“We would advise anyone with specific or ongoing concerns over their safety to contact police so that officers can assess the situation and offer any safety and security advice as and where necessary.

“Anyone who feels they may be in immediate danger should call 999."